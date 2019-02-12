Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Little Log Museum in Yachats Hosts Benefit Concerts: Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/02/2019 at 5:25 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – A beloved central Oregon coast landmark will be the site of two outstanding shows in the tiny town of Yachats. The Little Log Church and Museum is hosting the concerts to help raise funds toward the rebuilding of the historical and iconic structure.

The first happens on Friday, December 6, featuring local versatile actor and singer Rhodd Caldwell going the Christmas route, performing a reading of A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas. Caldwell produced and performed the reading last year to a sold out audience in Newport in collaboration with the Newport Symphony Orchestra. The reading will be accompanied with screen projections of illustrations from the book by Caldecott Medal winner Trina Schart Hyman.

It happens at 7 p.m. and goes until to 8 p.m.

Caldwell has had an extensive association with regional theaters for nearly fifty years as an actor, singer and dancer, creating widely divergent roles in theater, musical theater and opera. Some favorites have included award-winning turns as Salieri in Amadeus and Harold in The Boys in the Band; Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast, Cervantes / Quixote in Man of La Mancha, Higgins in My Fair Lady, and Harold Hill in The Music Man. Rhodd was featured as the Seal in a collaborative premiere of Zoopera: the Enchanted Garden between the Cleveland Opera and The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The second takes place on Saturday, December 7, the Oregon coast is graced by the presence of classical guitarist Cameron O’Connor of Eugene. O’Connor has gained international recognition as a musician and composer, and has been a prizewinner in ten international competitions. He now serves on the faculty of Oregon State University.

Music starts at 7 p.m.

O’Connor’s recent and upcoming performances include solo and duo recitals throughout Japan; performing as guest artist at the Corvallis and Northwest Guitar Festivals; chamber music and opera appearances with Eugene Opera and musicians of the Oregon Symphony; and as a chamber music soloist at the New World Symphony in Miami.

Admission for these benefit performances is $20.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12, payable at the door. The Little Log Church and Museum is located at 328 W. Third St. in the heart of Yachats. 541-547-4547.

