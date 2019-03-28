Lodging Openings for This Spring Break Overlap Weekend on Oregon Coast

Published 03/28/2019 at 1:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Who still has openings on the Oregon coast for this spring break weekend? Where Washington and Oregon breaks overlap? (Above: Inn at Spanish Head in Lincoln City).

There are not many. Oregon Coast Beach Connection contacted about 100 different spots along the shoreline and received a few responses, but many reporting already being full as of early in this week. The weekend will be the cramped for just about all the areas, but the overload does begin to ease up once you get south of Newport.

Here are those reporting lodging openings for the weekend:

BeachCombersNW. An all-encompassing Oregon coast website has various vacation rentals still open at the last minute: https://www.beachcombersnw.com/lastminutelistings.php.

Clementine's Bed and Breakfast - Astoria. An engaging historic experience featuring fine foods. There's even a vacation rental available next door. A stately Victorian where each room is stylishly decorated in a mix of Asian and European furnishings, with flowers from their private garden. All rooms private baths, luxury linens, some with fireplaces or Jacuzzi tubs. Views of Columbia River, mountains or city. Free wi-fi, cable TV. Large open gourmet kitchen area where breakfast is a multi-course event. 847 Exchange Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2005. Website.



The Gearhart Ocean Inn. Studios and 1 bedroom suites still open which can accommodate up to three people. Some pet friendly as well. 67 North Cottage Way, Gearhart, Oregon. 800-352-8034 or 503-738-7373. Gearhart Ocean Inn website.

The Starry Night Inn. Four open on Friday but only two left for Saturday night. Seaside, Oregon. Starry Night Inn website.



Ashore Hotel. Some openings in this new Seaside favorite. 125 Oceanway Street. Seaside, Oregon. 503-568-7506. www.ashorehotel.com.

Hillcrest Inn.Hints of vintage w. modern spark, all within earshot of waves. Rooms host two to six, to cottages that accommodate 16. Some pet rooms. Free wi-fi, outdoor barbecue, in-room coffee, movies, a laundry area, sauna; some rooms kitchens, spa or fireplaces. Some cottages 2 bdrms. Mini-suites have one bedroom, kitchenette, microwave and gas log fireplace. Cozy romantic spa rooms for two. Some may include Jacuzzi tub. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com

Oregon Beach Vacations. Reports several homes still open. Find them in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City and Neskowin. Some pet friendly. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Rm4Two. Opens at this small charmer. 132 E Harrison St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9121. Rm4Two website here.

Beachcomber Vacation Homes, Cannon Beach. Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. All homes have full kitchens, most with wi-fi, TV's, washer/dryer, and some are oceanfront and/or pet friendly. Depending on the home, you may find barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder, views of the estuary at Cannon Beach, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and even a solarium. Some homes sleep as many as eight. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach (6 miles from Seaside,, Oregon). 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website.

Rockaway Beach Resort. All available are oceanfront; all have kitchens w/utensils, dishes, lots, pans, etc. There’s a pool, hot tub, sauna, rec room. 615 N Pacific St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2191. Rockaway Beach Resort website.

BayOcean House. Near Tillamook, along Bayocean Road (closer to the Bay Ocean Spit.) They will match AirBnB pricing whatever the listing price is on website. Up to ten people. 503-307-1484. BayOcean House website.

Three Capes Vacations – rental in Netarts, near Oceanside. Openings at three rentals there. Netarts, Oregon. 503 320 1133. www.threecapes.com.

The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Legendary service and wide range of amenities, plus mere steps from the beach. All rooms have ocean view and decks, fireplaces, duvet covers w/ synthetic down comforters, plush pillow-top mattresses, feather pillows, LCD flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, microwaves, more. Some Jacuzzi suites and larger suites w/ 2 bedrooms. Ocean view workout area, sizable business center for meetings and some rooms are pet friendly. Wi-fi. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com

Idyllic Beach Houses. Guardenia Street house has Saturday and Sunday nights open (March 30th & 31st), but Friday night is booked. Free WiFi, DVD, eclectic libraries, DVDs, games. Guardenia Street House: nestled at edge of forest. Hardwood interiors, skylights, vaulted ceilings. Enormous wrap-around deck. Kids' Bunkhouse. Spacious, fully equipped kitchen. Fireplace; BBQ. Sleeps 9. Tierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com

Headlands Coastal Lodge.. Beautiful beachfront upscale rentals, fully furnished, two- or three-bedroom units. Gourmet kitchens, private balconies w/ propane grills and Jacuzzi tubs in every unit. Hi-tech pleasures: flat-panel, high-density TV’s, stereos, CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, along with hi-speed net and video games. Luxurious robes, spa-quality soaps and heated tiles on the bathroom floors. Convenient parking spaces and easy access to beach. Some pet friendly. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. Headlands Website Here

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. 39 vacation homes, all fully furnished and beachfront, 20 of which are pet friendly. Each home w/ gas or wood fireplace, bikes and helmets in the garage, cable TV, and free movie rentals. Sleeps four to 12 people. Paved walking and biking paths to beach. Access to clubhouse w/ fully equipped fitness room, pool table and entertainment center. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com

Hart's Camp, Pacific City. Luxury camping, no effort. Vintage Airstreams refurbished w/ upscale build create new kind of luxury camping, all high-end amenities you'd find at a fine hotel. Flat screen TV's, cable, DVD players, full bathrooms, manicured grass, each Airstream has kitchen, fridge, coffee maker, high-end dishes. Other features: fire pits, wi-fi, outdoor gas grill, Adirondack chairs and bikes to borrow. Takes large groups. Off Brooten Road, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. Hart's Camp Website here.

The Brey House B&B Inn. Not only do they have openings but they have some specials for your second night. Call for details. 3725 N W Keel Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-7123. Brey House website.

Inn at Spanish Head. All oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar. Studios to suites w/ microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and heated swimming pool. Conference, meeting rooms, wedding planner. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com



Beachcombers Haven in Gleneden Beach. They have several units still open in this rather off-the-beaten-path part of the central Oregon coast. 7050 NW Neptune. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 800-428-5533. www.beachcombershaven.com.

Bella Beach Vacation Rentals in Gleneden Beach. Some units still open for the weekend; open until 10 p.m. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-921-8885. www.bellabeachrentals.com.

Inn at Arch Rock, Depoe Bay, Oregon. Located on bluff above the Pacific. Charming, cozy rooms for two, to spacious two-bedroom suites up to seven. Each its own unique d?cor; most w/ breathtaking ocean views. Some pet friendly, fireplaces, and all Wi-Fi. Penthouse sleeps up to seven, w/ 2 large viewing decks, Jacuzzi. All w/ cable TV and DVD, free movies. Puzzles, indoor/outdoor games. Fresh coffee, continental breakfast. Access to private beach, 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com

Best Western Plus Agate Beach Inn has weekend openings. 541-265-9411. 3019 N. Coast Hwy. Newport, Oregon. www.agatebeachinn.com.

Tyee Lodge Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast. Each room has one queen size bed and accommodates 2 individuals; caters to adults. 4925 NW Woody Way, Newport, Oregon. www.tyeelodge.com. 541-265-8953



Sweet Homes Vacation Getaways. 665 Hwy 101 N., Yachats, Oregon. 800-519-0437. www.sweethomesrentals.com.

Yachats Inn. Still several openings. South Coast Highway 101 Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3456 331. Yachats Inn website.









