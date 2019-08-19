Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Southern Oregon Coast Hosts Unusual Fest in October: 10 Days of Food, Outdoors, Arts

Published 08/19/2019 at 4:33 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – The southern Oregon coast is about to change the way people experience it. (Photos courtesy Live Culture Coast).

Indeed, what it’s creating is 90 different experiences – in the arts, in getting back to nature, in food, and even booze. Live Culture Coast is the first of its kind in Oregon, a massive potpourri of tours, events and hands-on experience that celebrate living in a whole new and immersive way. This unusual festival takes place October 18 – 27 along 135 miles of trails and shore, and in small towns and businesses of the southern Oregon coast. From Reedsport to Brookings, there is something literally for everyone.

Here, you choose your own itineraries among dozens of offerings, unlike regular festivals which take place in on venue. Classes, events, tastings, hikes and a host of other different kinds of experiences fill this truly atypical gathering.

Tickets are now on sale for the events, found at liveculturecoast.org. Live Culture Coast is offering anyone who registers for events and classes by September 8 a discount of 10 percent.

There are numerous free art features, including Place-based Poetry, Cliff Notes, and site-specific art installations. Or you can choose to explore the breweries, food-makers, farms, its growing culture scene, or any number of outdoor pathways along trails, beaches or even waterways. All classes and events are hosted by the farmers, brewers, artists, bakers, chefs, and entrepreneurs who call the South Coast home.

There’s truly a new kind of pioneer spirit on the southern Oregon coast, which doesn’t get the crowds and attention the northern half of the shoreline does.

“People here have so much passion and energy- and they want to share their knowledge and stories with others,” said Amber Peoples, Live Culture Coast Creative Director. “Live Culture Coast is designed to pique curiosity and deliver the kinds of experiences that can transform us in some essential way. We want people to have a richer, deeper connection to this incredible place.”

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is a primary sponsor of the event, helping to put together an incredible array of diverse moments of taste, sight and touch.

“Live Culture Coast brings together all these efforts to develop this region of the coast into a world-class destination,” said executive director Marcus Hinz. “The Southern Oregon Coast has so much for travelers, but still has a feel of being undiscovered. That’s a good thing. It may be a little farther afield, but Live Culture Coast gives people the perfect reason to make the trip.”

Current experiences now on sale:

Food & Farms: Sustainable Sea-to-Table Cooking Demo, a Lake-to-Table Meal in Lakeside, and a Cidery Tour and Tasting.

Arts & Culture: Introduction to Natural Building, a workshop in Fused Glass, and Coast Screen-Printing.

Place & Nature: South Slough Hike Using All 5 Senses, Fat Tire Biking on the Beach, and an Oregon Redwoods Van Tour.

Live Culture Coast also puts on display the unique Wild River Coast Food Trail, formed in 2018 to boast the area’s many farms, farm stands, restaurants, and local food sellers. Travelers get a chance to taste what’s going on farther south, witness the flavors that result from local chefs buying from local farms – everything from breads and meats to maybe small-batch cask ale or cranberry cider.

“Travelers also win, because they can literally taste the flavors of South Coast on their plates,” Hinz said. More on the event.

Coastal Spotlight


