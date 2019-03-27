Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Where to Catch the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Live Streams

Published 03/27/2019 at 6:53 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Where to Catch the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Live Streams

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Those live streams of the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week have been proving interesting and fun to check out. Using cameras at the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay, the videos are introduced in the mornings by the head of the program, Oregon State Parks and Recreation ranger Luke Parsons. From there, it's rollicking seas and whales.

The streams happen live during Whale Watch Center hours here: https://www.youtube.com/user/OregonParks/videos.

Below are archives of the the last week's worth of live streams, usually only five-minute clips.

Day 5 of Oregon Coast Whale Watch - March 27

Day 4 of the Whale Watch Week, March 26

Day 3 - Things get cloudy but still interesting

Second Day of Whale Watch Week on Oregon Coast

Day 1 of the live stream for Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week

