Where to Catch the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Live Streams

Published 03/27/2019 at 6:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Those live streams of the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week have been proving interesting and fun to check out. Using cameras at the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay, the videos are introduced in the mornings by the head of the program, Oregon State Parks and Recreation ranger Luke Parsons. From there, it's rollicking seas and whales.

The streams happen live during Whale Watch Center hours here: https://www.youtube.com/user/OregonParks/videos.

Below are archives of the the last week's worth of live streams, usually only five-minute clips.

Day 5 of Oregon Coast Whale Watch - March 27

Day 4 of the Whale Watch Week, March 26

Day 3 - Things get cloudy but still interesting

Second Day of Whale Watch Week on Oregon Coast

Day 1 of the live stream for Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week

Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Gray whales are currently migrating north from the birthing regions of Baja, Mexico towards Alaskan waters. Many of the pods will have new calves in tow.

Also in the mix: you may see some Humpback whales as well. There have been recent reports of Orcas too, which were apparently on their way to the Astoria area to feed on the inundation of seals there. However, that area has not reported them yet. Killer whales often show up in April along the central Oregon coast to feed on the migrating baby gray whales, so it’s possible they will make a showing as well.

Every year, there are what officials call the “resident whales” along the central coast, attracted to this area because of lots of krill and mycid shrimp. Many linger here during the migration, often stopping to dine.

These areas are full of this food source because of the thick kelp forests. Gray whales chomp on about 500 pounds to 2,000 pounds of the tiny creatures every day.







