Lincoln City By Numbers: List of Every Beach Access Along 7 Miles of Oregon Coast

Oregon Coast By Numbers: List of Every Lincoln City Beach Access Along Its Dreamy 7 Miles

Published 05/29/23 at 6:51 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Ever been to the beach at Lincoln City and wondered what was just out of sight? How far away the next beach access was – and what was there? Now, you have the answer with this list. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Granted, there are more beach accesses than these throughout the central Oregon coast burgh, but not many more.

It all starts or ends at the Siletz Bay area, at Taft. There, a sizable bay spreads out before you, and it actually goes back much farther than you can see from the driftwood-laden shore here. This area has the most dense concentration of logs anywhere on the coast.

At the 35th St. access, it's a small one but it packs an interesting punch. First, you're parking in the lot with a statue of a famous central Oregon coast figure. Joe the sea lion was Lincoln city's only citizen sea lion about 100 years ago. Here's the wacky story Joe the Sea Lion

The beach itself is one of Lincoln City's more dramatic, with the sands at a bit of a slope, which causes the tides to rush in rather fast and hard and then suddenly calm. Winter storm action here can be quite a show, as is the SW 32nd access just a few blocks north.





Entranceways disappear for a while until you're up to about SW 11th St. Take that street westward from Highway 101 until it dead ends at Canyon Drive Park. This beach is a bit flatter, with a lovely little stream and a small pond above the sands for a bit of a Zen moment. Unique Canyon Drive Park Tucked Away at Lincoln City's SW 11th





Smack dab in the middle of town is the D River access, which can also be a handful when winter comes. Massive waves sometimes reach all the way up here and toss huge objects on the parking lot. Mostly, however, it's a grand ol' beach with plenty of room to bounce around - or sit above it all, chill and watch the sunset. Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

Another rather secret access lies just on the other side of the river, found near the parking lot of the large restaurant next door. D River State Recreation Site

Once again the latter is the last access for awhile, and then you come to NW 15th St. and its ramp down to the strand. It's the hotspot for tidepools and funky sea life in town. You can also take your car onto the beach, but it's suggested you don't. Ramp at NW 15th

A few blocks up and you get to the NW 21st access, where a very long, long stairway gets you down to a beach packed with action. It's also known as the Oceanlake access. NW 21st, Stairway





Keep inching along that back road and if you're attentive you'll spot the NW 26th access, graced with what almost looks like a castle wall on one side and a stairway down to the sands. Of particular note here is the remnant of another stairway lying next to it. Intriguing. NW 26th St. Access





Beach accesses go bye bye after this, and then you can take a bit of a soaring scenic drive above the beaches (photo at top). Soon the cliffs descend and you'll find the Grace Hammond access. A rather poignant dedication to its namesake sits here, with a bench perfect for watching the tides or last parts of the day, along with a beach that's a bit less crowded. Grace Hammond Access (NW 35th)

A mellow stretch of sands awaits at the NW 40th St. access next to the casino, and that's it until you come to sprawling and impressive Roads End State Recreation Site. It's quite a stroll to the very end of this central Oregon coast town, but worth it if for no other reason than the striking sight of Wizard Rock.

Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

