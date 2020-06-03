Unique Spring Tips for Oregon Coast's Lincoln City: 300 Extra Floats, Traffic, More

Published 03/06/2020 at 5:38 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Spring is bustin’ out all over, even in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City. This brings bunches of new things to the old town, including some minor traffic issues due to road work, a special story time for kids and an extra 300 more floats dropped on the beach, along with other aspects of nature.

The North Lincoln County Historical Museum will be providing some extra entertainment on March 14 for kids of all ages. It’s story time at the central Oregon coast landmark, where Doug Force will present Story Time at the Museum from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be their spring installment with special stories related to the spring season. Doug has decades of teaching, educational, and storytelling experience and makes the stories come alive.

It’s a novel and free way to kick off your Spring Break in the Mildred and Marie Children’s Room at the museum. 4907 SW HWY 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.





The sprawling, elongated central Oregon coast town is well known for its very happenin’ glass float drops, where every day there’s a new artisan-crafted glass float ball placed somewhere on the beaches. The big secret for spring break, however, is that the visitors center will be placing 300 extra glass floats around town for spring break – both spring breaks, actually. From March 21 through April 5, its float faeries will be exceptionally busy.

300 extra floats in two weeks is no effort to sneeze at. See the visitor center website or 541-996-1274.

Look for a week or so of some minor traffic issues just north of the Oregon coast town, according to Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

A culvert repair project will close one lane of U.S. 101 just north of Lincoln City for five nights starting on Sunday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. The southbound lane of U.S. 101 will be closed with two-way traffic flagged through the work zone.

A portion of the culvert has failed and needs to be replaced. Work is scheduled from Sunday to Thursday, March 8-12 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The project could extend into the week of March 15 but that is not anticipated.

Travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays, ODOT said.

Unique Lincoln City Nature / Travel Tips:

Affordable and awesome are the two terms best describing the D Sands Condominium Hotel, but some unique things happen in the natural in front of this place. Right up on that beach, you're privy to great storm action here, should the weather descend upon this central Oregon coast town. They light the beach at night so you can see those waves. You’re also next to the D River, so you can watch that stream disappear and reappear, depending on the season. That is one of the trippier little unknown facts about Lincoln City (photo below).





Each room comes as a suite or mini-suite and has a kitchen and balcony or patio. Some have gas fireplaces, while all have DVD Players with plenty of movies available for renting. There's a heated pool and spa, 24-hour desk service and yet a homey touch to the whole thing. 800-527-3925. www.dsandsmotel.com.

Near the NW 15th Street ramp down to the beach is a lovely little vacation rental that allows some special viewing of whales: from an outdoor hot tub. It’s called Seascape Vacation Rental Condo, an oceanfront condo on the first floor that still gives you a somewhat elevated view of the waves (which helps with whale watching). Or you can take a jaunt down to the sands and catch one of only a handful of tidepool spots in Lincoln City. The colonies of sea life at that access are quite impressive.

Seascape (through Keystone Vacation Rentals) hosts up to four people and the two bedrooms provide lots of that sound of the waves, and a river rock fireplace to add to the atmosphere. (800) 708-5880. Seascape Website here.

