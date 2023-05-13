Lincoln City's 'Exploriences' Dig Into Oregon Coast Outdoors In New Ways

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Finding the deeper layers of an Oregon coast experience is not something everyone thinks about – but they should. In that vein comes Explore Lincoln City's Exploriences program. This multi-sided set of events brings you a variety of new ways to engage in the beach, and includes tidepools, crabbing, hiking, bird watching, and heading out into the bay and actually clamming. This series is free, gives you an expert to guide you through these discoveries and it's hands-on. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Exploriences continues its various categories through into the winter.

Stephanie Hull, Event and Outreach Coordinator of Explore Lincoln City, said the outdoor fun is not only led by experts but they specialize in knowledge of this part of the Oregon coast especially. It's sure to make memories, she said.

The beachcombing adventures just finished up in April. More are ongoing right now or coming up this year.

Tide Pools Exploriences: Through July 6. Tidepools are a timeless attraction along the Oregon coast. Here, experts from the nationally-recognized Hatfield Marine Science Center and CoastWatch take you around the action-packed NW 15th St. access where they help you identify marine life, such as anemones, urchins, sea stars and a whole new world of other colorful critters. Each Tide Pool Explorience takes about an hour. There is no registration needed. You should, however, bring rubber boots, gloves, rain jacket and sunscreen. https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/exploriences/tide-pool-exploriences/

Crabbing Exploriences: June 3 through September 16. One of the Oregon coast's most beloved activities is crabbing, and here you get quite the tutorial before heading out into Siletz Bay. Experts give you an overview of crabbing regulations, ID'ing them, harvest methods, and cleaning and cooking them. Participants are allowed up to three devices. For Siletz Bay, organizers recommend folding crab traps. The program is free and registration is not required. Crabbing Exploriences last approximately one to two hours. Check the website for available dates: https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/exploriences/crabbing-exploriences/





Clamming Exploriences: Through July 21. For this one, you head to Siletz Bay at low tide guided by a local expert. There, you get a wide overview on clamming regulations on the Oregon coast, methods of harvest, identification, and cleaning and cooking techniques. Armed with expert information, participants dig into the hunt and see how many clams they can dig up. Each clammer is allowed a limit of 72 Purple Varnish clams to take home. Clamming Exploriences last approximately one to two hours. This program is free and registration is not required. https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/exploriences/clamming-exploriences/

Birdwatching Exploriences run from July through December. Explore Lincoln City is proud to partner with the Audubon Society and Lincoln City Parks & Recreation to offer free Bird Watching Exploriences. This adventure starts with a brief overview with local experts and is followed by a guided walk at a variety of locations in and around Lincoln City. Participants will witness an abundance of wildlife, such as egrets, osprey and pelicans, along with countless other majestic creatures. Bird Watching Exploriences begin at 9 a.m. and last for two hours. This program is free and registration is not required. Locations for each date are listed online. Those interested in attending are encouraged to check the website for available dates: https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/exploriences/bird-watching-exploriences/

Hiking Exploriences: August 11 through October 21. Join Lincoln City Parks & Recreation for an adventure through local open spaces. Lace-up those hiking boots for a guided tour of some of the best trails in Lincoln City. From sweeping ocean views to lakeside forests, you'll be amazed at what you can find right in the heart of the city. Check out all of their unique Hiking Trails to find out which hikes are right for you. This program is free and registration is not required. Those interested in attending are encouraged to check the website for available dates: https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/exploriences/hiking-exploriences/

Lincoln City Explorers Club

Upon completing each Lincoln City Explorience, participants will receive a token or secret code for our mobile passport. With five tokens (representing beachcombing, tide pools, crabbing, clamming and birdwatching) or secret codes for the mobile passport from one of their local experts, visitors should stop by the Visitor Information Center or Explore Lincoln City offices to sign up for the Explorers Club. Each club member will receive a membership card, an exclusive hand-crafted glass coin. This coin is not only a collector's item, it also unlocks a number of excellent club benefits. Club members will be entered into ongoing monthly drawings for prizes, including glass floats, Lincoln City swag, gift certificates to local businesses and overnight packages. Members will continue to be entered into drawings each month. Once per year, Explore Lincoln City will give away a special grand prize, a vacation getaway to Lincoln City.

For more information about the Exploriences and other programs, visit https://www.explorelincolncity.com/events/exploriences/.

