Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Two N. Oregon Coast Lodgings Leap Into Future: Manzanita's San Dune Inn, Rockaway's Tradewinds

Published 09/06/2018 at 2:37 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Two N. Oregon Coast Lodgings Leap Into Future: Manzanita's San Dune Inn, Rockaway's Tradewinds

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Some new and striking remodels and changes to two north Oregon coast lodgings have people really talking these days. Two traditional and even sometimes historic buildings have taken some leaps into the future.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Labor Weekend availability
In Cannon Beach:
Who's got rooms open for the holiday weekend
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Room openings Labor Weekend
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Who has rooms for Labor Weekend
In Lincoln City:
Openings for this weekend to get away from the heat
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Where rooms are to be found Labor Weekend
In Newport:
Room openings Labor Weekend
In Waldport
New amenities offered, find openings for holiday
In Yachats, Florence
Availability for holiday weekend; lodgings not listed anywhere else

At San Dune Inn motel in Manzanita, things veered to the upscale and somewhat whimsical.

Late last year the interior went through some major furnishing and color changes, and early this year the outside received a new paint job. Before it was a kind of pastel pink, and now it’s gone to a traditional Oregon coast dark gray. The red trim keeps it bright and spry in mood.

Manager Hella Johnson said the furnishings had undergone the biggest change. New beds, new flat screen TVs, and free cable and stronger wi-fi in all the rooms. Sinks were changed to an ultra-modern design that also features a wooden pattern which adds a distinctive homey feel.


San Dune Inn, Manzanita

The rooms are now an off-white and gray, while some have a slight yellow scheme or almost light green. Then there are a whole line of upscale toiletries for shampoos, lotions, etc., which add further sparkle.

The fairy garden in the back is a special place, with whimsical artsy objects attached to trees or a standalone bird feeder that has a depiction of a fairy on it. This atmospheric spot comes with a tented eating area.

Still around at this north Oregon coast charmer are the doggy towels, beach chairs and toys for playing in the sand. Then there is special attention given to those with allergies.

"Our linens are washed with the Purewash system (which is what the hospitals use), which is good for guests with sensitivities to detergents,” said Johnson. “Our cleaning products are all natural and include tea tree and peppermint essential oils.” 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5163. Website here

Down the road a ways, the Tradwinds Motel in Rockaway Beach just veered into new and stunning territory. Owner Neil Patel said they recently completely remodeled the building and guests are flipping out. All new furniture, beds, carpets, linens, curtains, along with remodeled decks.


Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach

Crews are still in the middle of redoing the big deck that connects the left and right side of the motel.

Beforehand, the motel had a brownish carpet, slightly pink chairs, blue hide-a-bed sofas and bedspreads with still different colors.

“Nothing matched,” Patel said with a laugh. “Now everything is themed to the ocean. The carpets are now black-gray with a little white in there. It looks like waves you see in sand or waves in the ocean. It’s the theme of tradewinds, like they’re blowing the sand around. The carpets look like waves.”

Another jaw-dropping feature is the new lamps, which are of a seriously futuristic design in themselves. Adding more to the Jetson’s vibe are the actual outlets for charging your devices in the lamps, as well as small cubes which contain outlets sitting on the furniture.

Patel said the top sheets are white, also with wave patterns. The sofas, linens and some rooms are navy blue, while others are more a light blue. There was kind of an 80s feel, Patel said, but now it’s all very modern. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com ------ More photos of these remodels below. Lodging in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging

 




More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Crave the Coast Food Fest Showers Oregon Beach Town with Culinary Delights
The really big culinary show happens on September 29 with the inaugural Crave the Coast. Garibaldi events
Two N. Oregon Coast Lodgings Leap Into Future: Manzanita's San Dune Inn, Rock...
Two traditional and even sometimes historic buildings have taken some leaps into the future
Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast at Astoria, Coos Bay
This time they split up with one heading to Astoria and the other Coos Bay. Kids
Work on Central Oregon Coast Bridges Coming: Lincoln City, Florence
ODOT has just announced its full plans for improvements to two of three central Oregon coast bridges
Kayak Tours and Oyster Tour on N. Oregon Coas Around Garibaldi, Netarts
It's all part of the group's Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures
What Happens to Oregon Coast Beaches in Fall, After the Holiday: Food, Sands,...
It goes beyond the whole Second Summer phenomenon. Travel tips
Once and Future Doomsday: the Creepy Super Volcano and Oregon Coast
The beaches are connected to all that, according to geologists. Sciences
Crumbling Coast of Oregon: Three Rocky Attractions That Have Gone
Here are three rocky structures that should be remembered. Pacific City, Oceanside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, history

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details