Two N. Oregon Coast Lodgings Leap Into Future: Manzanita's San Dune Inn, Rockaway's Tradewinds

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Some new and striking remodels and changes to two north Oregon coast lodgings have people really talking these days. Two traditional and even sometimes historic buildings have taken some leaps into the future.

At San Dune Inn motel in Manzanita, things veered to the upscale and somewhat whimsical.

Late last year the interior went through some major furnishing and color changes, and early this year the outside received a new paint job. Before it was a kind of pastel pink, and now it’s gone to a traditional Oregon coast dark gray. The red trim keeps it bright and spry in mood.

Manager Hella Johnson said the furnishings had undergone the biggest change. New beds, new flat screen TVs, and free cable and stronger wi-fi in all the rooms. Sinks were changed to an ultra-modern design that also features a wooden pattern which adds a distinctive homey feel.



San Dune Inn, Manzanita

The rooms are now an off-white and gray, while some have a slight yellow scheme or almost light green. Then there are a whole line of upscale toiletries for shampoos, lotions, etc., which add further sparkle.

The fairy garden in the back is a special place, with whimsical artsy objects attached to trees or a standalone bird feeder that has a depiction of a fairy on it. This atmospheric spot comes with a tented eating area.

Still around at this north Oregon coast charmer are the doggy towels, beach chairs and toys for playing in the sand. Then there is special attention given to those with allergies.

"Our linens are washed with the Purewash system (which is what the hospitals use), which is good for guests with sensitivities to detergents,” said Johnson. “Our cleaning products are all natural and include tea tree and peppermint essential oils.” 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5163. Website here

Down the road a ways, the Tradwinds Motel in Rockaway Beach just veered into new and stunning territory. Owner Neil Patel said they recently completely remodeled the building and guests are flipping out. All new furniture, beds, carpets, linens, curtains, along with remodeled decks.



Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach



Crews are still in the middle of redoing the big deck that connects the left and right side of the motel.

Beforehand, the motel had a brownish carpet, slightly pink chairs, blue hide-a-bed sofas and bedspreads with still different colors.

“Nothing matched,” Patel said with a laugh. “Now everything is themed to the ocean. The carpets are now black-gray with a little white in there. It looks like waves you see in sand or waves in the ocean. It’s the theme of tradewinds, like they’re blowing the sand around. The carpets look like waves.”

Another jaw-dropping feature is the new lamps, which are of a seriously futuristic design in themselves. Adding more to the Jetson’s vibe are the actual outlets for charging your devices in the lamps, as well as small cubes which contain outlets sitting on the furniture.

Patel said the top sheets are white, also with wave patterns. The sofas, linens and some rooms are navy blue, while others are more a light blue. There was kind of an 80s feel, Patel said, but now it’s all very modern. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com ------ More photos of these remodels below. Lodging in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours









