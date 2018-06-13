Major Kite Festival for Oregon Coast Town, and Video / TV Premieres

Published 06/13/2018 at 4:42 PM PDT

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Kites and beachy videos are on the menu in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City this month – as well as actual menus on TV. The city plays host to two major events, one of which includes a new promotional video along with the premiere of a TV show dedicated to this place.

Explore Lincoln City (formerly known as the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau) will host the debut of its new Seven Miles of Smiles promotional video as well as its Beach Bites Culinary Center television show on June 19.



The video premiere will be held at the Historic Bijou Theatre on that Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. Snacks, popcorn and plenty of Oregon coast smiles will be provided.

Produced by Cody Cha, this is the second “Seven Miles of Smiles” video created for the VCB. The first video, which premiered last year, focused on Lincoln City’s number one attraction: its beach. The second video moves beyond the beach and highlights Lincoln City’s signature town attractions, such as the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio, Chinook Winds Casino Resort and the Lincoln City Outlets.

In addition to the new Seven Miles of Smiles video, the VCB will also premiere the Lincoln City Culinary Center’s new television series, called Beachside Bites. A series of 12 episodes, Beachside Bites stars the chefs and restaurants of Lincoln City. In each episode, Culinary Center Manager, Donna Riani, introduces a guest chef from a Lincoln City restaurant and has them cook a signature dish before a live studio audience. Get an up-close and personal culinary experience, all without the need for a reservation.

2018 is the Year of the Kite, and its the theme for the 34th Annual Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival. On June 23 and 24, watch as colorful dragons, tigers and other creatures from the Chinese zodiac soar into the skies of central Oregon coast town in the form of giant, inflatable kites.

New to the festival this year is kite flier Dave Butler. Butler is not only an accomplished kite flier, but also an award-winning kite maker.

“I got my first experience flying kites in the early ‘80s with my wife, Diane,” said Butler. “We were in Lincoln City on vacation and I bought a stunt kite. I took it down to the beach and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. A friend of mine said that I should give kite making a try. So, I convinced my wife, who is a painter, to take a class with me. We both fell in love with the process. I design the kites and she paints them.”

Along with his wife Diane, Butler has been making kites for 25 years. In 2010, the couple were honored for their combined artistic achievements when they received the Lee Toy Award, the most prestigious artistic award given by the American Kitefliers Association. The award, named after distinguished kite flier Lee Toy, is awarded each year to a kite flier that demonstrates exemplary artistic talent.

“It was a complete surprise to win the award,” he said. “It was a special honor because Diane and I were the first couple to receive it. Her name comes first on the award, which is how it should be.”

Look for Butler on the flying field with his trademark Celtic miniature kites. He might just hand you a kite line.

“I love putting a kite line in the hands of a child,” said Butler. “There’s something in the look on their faces - a look of wonderment and joy. If I can help pass on this fun sport to a new generation, then I will be pleased.”

It’s all on the beach at the D River Wayside in Lincoln City for the Summer Kite Festival, June 23 and 24, as some of the most colorful "big show" kites take flight. Activities during the festival include kids kite making, professional kite demonstrations and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite.



For more on both events, see OregonCoast.org or call 541-996-1274. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour















