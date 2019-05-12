Winter Events of Lincoln City: Central Oregon Coast Preview

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 12/05/2019 at 5:35 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – As winter firmly sets in around the central Oregon coast, Lincoln City keeps the home fires burning with a bevy of events and fun times. Glass floats are, of course, the big constant and crowd pleaser, but lots of music, food and theater events take over in December and January. There’s even the much-loved Whale Watch Week to look forward to.

Here’s a sampling.

Every Sunday. Oregon Coast Artisans Market. Enjoy this indoor, fall and winter market of farm produce and local made goods every Sunday. 10 a.m. Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 NE Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131. Website

December 12. Celtic Series Holiday Concert: Winterdance. Molly’s Revenge, a California Celtic trio and its beloved Winterdance celebration. You’ll feel their unique and infectious on-stage enthusiasm. Their arrangements of traditional jigs and reels bring these dance tunes up to date with a driving, hard-edged accent that always leaves audiences shouting for more. 7 p.m. Tickets $25. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org

December 13 – 15. A Charlie Brown Christmas. A local cast of kids is performing this holiday classic to help you find your Christmas spirit. $10. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org

December 14. Jingle Bell Jog. The course starts and ends at the Lincoln City Community Center and is a scenic jaunt along West Devils Lake Road. 8:30 a.m. $15.00 Race Fee + $2.50 Sign up Fee. 541-994-2131. Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 NE Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. Website

December 20. Winter Solstice Celebration. An evening of music, poetry and cookies. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

December 20 – 21. Comedy on the Coast. Headliner Dwight Slade is joined by Art Krug with Cory Michaelis hosting. 8 p.m. Ages 21+. $15. Chinook Winds Casino. 1777 NW 44th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.chinookwindscasino.com/

December 21. Hands-On Tacos and Tamales Class. Includes Butternut Squash & Pepita Tacos, Grilled Chicken Tacos, Shredded Beef Tamales, Pineapple Salsa, more. $75.00 per person. 11 a.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org

December 27 – 31. Winter Whale Watch week. Volunteers are placed along dozens of high vantage points along the Oregon coast to help you spot whales. In the Lincoln City area they’re at the tenth floor of Inn at Spanish Head, Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint just north of Depoe Bay and several areas between there and Newport. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. WhaleSpoken.Wordpress.com.

December 31. New York NY Eve with the Lincoln Pops. Big Band favorites, romantic songs, Latin arrangements and even a few polkas, and ring in the new year on New York time. The evening will begin at 7 pm, and will feature three sets of music by the 25-member Lincoln Pops Orchestra. 7 p.m. $30 - $35. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org

January 4. Hands-On Brunch Around the World. Decadent brunch class where we explore popular dishes from other countries: Persia, Georgia, Israel, Switzerland, China, Sweden. 11 a.m. $75. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org

January 9 - February 1. A Bad Year for Tomatoes by John Patrick presented by Theatre West. Fed up with the pressures and demands of her acting career, the famous Myra Marlowe leases a house in the tiny New England hamlet of Beaver Haven and settles down to write her autobiography. She is successful in turning aside the offers pressed on her by her long-time agent, but dealing with her nosy, omnipresent neighbors is a different matter. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 P.M. Theatre West. Highway 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. TheatreWest.com. 541-994-5663.

January 10. Three Dog Night. Legendary band including Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist), Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Eddie Reasoner (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocalist). Tickets: $30 – $60. Must be 16+. 8 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino. 1777 NW 44th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.chinookwindscasino.com/

January 11. Moroccan Demo Class. Menu: Moroccan Spinach Spread with Warm Bread, Bisteeya (Sweet & Savory Chicken in Phyllo), Moroccan Carrot & Chickpea Salad, Moroccan Orange Cake. Instructor: Culinary Manager Donna Riani & Culinary Assistant Larayne Higgins. Cost: $45.00 per person. 11 a.m. Culinary Center in Lincoln City. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com.

January 12. Celtic Series: Johnny B. Connolly and Casey Neill. Traditional Scots/Irish songs and instrumentals with a few originals in the mix. Connolly was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland where his dexterity on the accordion earned him a place with the established Celtic ensemble, Anam, at the age of seventeen. Casey Neill is a songwriter and guitarist who tours extensively in the US, Japan, and Europe. 2 - 5 PM. Tickets $25. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org

January 19. Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir. seeks to promote the heritage of African-American gospel musical traditions, which are rooted in American music. Organization membership includes singers from Eugene, Springfield, Veneta, and Corvallis. 2 - 5 PM. Tickets $15. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org.

