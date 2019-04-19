How Lincoln City Will Rock You in May, April: Oregon Coast Events Preview

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – More glass floats than you can shake a stick at will be hitting the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City, along with plenty of music, foodie fun, an intriguing ghost tour and two appearances by famed comedians Cheech and Chong.

That’s just the beginning of the fun that comes to town over the next few weeks as spring heats up to the climactic opening of the summer season, throughout April and May.

April 20. 20 Years of Finders Keepers. An extra 20 glass floats will be dropped on these beaches on the 20th of each month. These 20 floats are unique in their color and design and represent Explore Lincoln City’s new brand. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

April 22. Tide Pool Clinic. Meet at the NW 15th Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. 9:30 a.m. Explore the beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

April 24. Foulweather String Band. Enjoy Appalachian and Celtic style music. 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

April 24. Geeks Who Drink Trivia. 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. No cover charge. All ages welcome. Beachcrest Brewing Company. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.

April 26. Bird Watching Walk. Hosted by the Lincoln City Audubon Society. 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Cutler City Wetlands and Josephine Young Memorial Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-9720 or visit website.

April 26. Mudflat Golf on Siletz Bay. Starting at the tent north of the Bay House, play nine holes of mudflat golf for only $5 and it supports our high school golfers. 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. TaftBeach.com.

April 26. Salsa & Strings. Secrets of Salsa. Classical guitarist James Kline performing live. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.



April 27. Resident Show & Tell at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. Outgoing spring residents will share the work they have been creating since their arrival. Presentations begin at 1 p.m. in the Boyden Studio. Free. North of Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5485.

April 27. Beachcombing Clinic at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. 11 AM. With a local expert, unearth treasures from the sand and sea. The clinics are free. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

April 27. Hands-on Regional Favorites Class. Fun class where they explore famous foods across America. $75 per person. 11 a.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website



April 27. The Brothers of the Baladi, live. Benefiting St. James Santiago School. 6:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.

April 26 - 28. Cheech and Chong. At their peak in the 1970s, the duo of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong emerged from a cloud of pot smoke, simultaneously championing and lampooning the stoner community that became the team’s most ardent supporters; although derided by critics and dismissed by the general populace, the team’s stature as counterculture heroes was unquestioned, and for both aging hippies and dazed-and-confused teens, their comedy defined an era. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.



May 3 - 4. Chicks with Hits. Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss join forces on their all-star Chicks with Hits tour. Audiences will enjoy the rare opportunity of seeing three of the biggest female artists in country music on stage together, performing an intimate night of acoustic music. And with 36 top 10 singles between them there’s a lot of material to pull from. The triple-threat combination of talent is unparalleled; with over 10 million records sold. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 – $40. Must be 16+. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.

May 4. Clamming Clinic. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by clamming on Siletz Bay. The clinics are free and no registration is required. At the gravel pullout near the Bay House Restaurant. 11:30 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 4. Culture, Of Course: An Affair to Remember. LCCC’s 5th annual benefit dinner & auction including a buffet dinner, carnival games, live auction and crooner Rocky Blumhagen. 5:30 p.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 4. Cape Foulweather Coffee and Dessert Demo. Decadent pairing of coffees and desserts. $25 per person. 11 a.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 4. Beach Cleanup with the Ocean Blue Project at SW 51st St. 1 p.m. Tools will be provided. Southern end of Lincoln City, Oregon. OceanBlueProject.org.

May 5. 1st Outdoor Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market of 2019. All items are hand-made or home grown by the seller. 9 a.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.

May 9 – June 1. Theatre West’s God of Carnage. A comedy of manners without manners directed by Bryan Kirsch. Two sets of parents, one of whose child has hurt the other at a public park, agree to meet to discuss the matter in a civilized manner. Chaos ensues. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. TheatreWest.com or call 541-994-5663.

May 10 – 11. Comedy on the Coast live. Headliner Russ Nagel is joined by Tyson Faifer with David Testroet hosting. 8 p.m. Ages 21+. $15. Chinook Winds Casino. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.

May 11 – 12. Special Glass Float Drop in Celebration. An extra 50 glass floats will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 11. Tide Pool Clinic at the NW 15th Street Beach Access. Explore our beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. 12:30 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 11. Hands-on Fresh Herbs Class. Highly flavorful class where they will be exploring the world of fresh herbs. $75 per person. Clamming Clinic. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by clamming on Siletz Bay. The clinics are free and no registration is required. At the gravel pullout near the Bay House Restaurant. 11:30 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 11. High Tea. Tea-time attire is appropriate. 11 a.m. RSVP $25. Connie Hansen Garden. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-4567 or visit ConnieHansenGarden.com.

May 18. Haunted Taft: Full Moon Tour. Dig deep into the ghosts and legends of this once-separate small town. Starting at the Sapphire Center. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Ages 8+. Lincoln City, Oregon. HauntedTaft.com.

May 18. Alexander Tutunov piano recital. Widely recognized as one of the most outstanding virtuosos of the former Soviet Union. $30. 3 p.m. The Young’s Home in Little Whale Cove. Depoe Bay, Oregon. SiletzBayMusic.org.

May 20. 20 Years of Finders Keepers. An extra 20 glass floats will be dropped on these beaches on the 20th of each month. These 20 floats are unique in their color and design and represent Explore Lincoln City’s new brand. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 21. Crabbing Clinic. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by crabbing on Siletz Bay! The clinics are free and no registration is required. 1:45 p.m. Meet at the pavilion on SW 51st Street in Lincoln City’s Historic Taft District. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 24. Bird Watching Walk. Hosted by the Lincoln City Audubon Society. The Villages Open Space and Roads End State Recreational Area. 9 AM – 11 AM. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-9720 or visit their website.

May 24. Tide Pool Clinic. Explore this beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. 11:30 a.m. NW 15th Street Beach Access in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 25 – 27. Special Glass Float Drop in Celebration of Memorial Day. 50 red/white/blue floats will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 25. Japanese Demo. Delicious surf and turf demonstration class with a Japanese twist. $45 per person. 11 a.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.

May 25. Curtis Salgado live at Salishan’s Summer Concert Series. 7 p.m. Salishan Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-764-3600 or visit Salishan.com.

May 27. 74th Fleet of Flowers Memorial Day Ceremony. Pay tribute to those lost at sea while watching the flower bedecked fishing fleet sail to sea. Reception immediately following. 11 a.m. Depoe Bay, Oregon. DepoeBayChamber.com.

