Lincoln City's Spring Break About 200 Glass Floats, Magic, More Oregon Coast Whales

Published 03/14/22 at 5:55 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – An escape to the beach and from the confines of your home town, a chance to let the kiddies run alongside the waves, maybe a fly a kite, and enjoy some whales. This is Lincoln City during spring break – and a lot more.

There is much to do in this seven-mile stretch of beach and town during spring break, all of it kid-friendly and some of it perfect should the weather not cooperate. Because that never happens on the Oregon coast, does it?

From March 20 – 24, Lincoln City's Festival of Illusions is the centerpiece to the full kiddie experience on the central Oregon coast, where it's back in full form and bigger than ever. This year's performances of the comedic and magical features Brian Ledbetter, Craig Martin and Kameron Messner along with Dr. Delusion’s Illusions and Capt. Squirrel the Pirate Magician.

Keeping COVID safety still in mind, safe activities for kids include the creative Abracadabra Magic and Art Kits, where you pick up the materials and let your kid run wild on their own. There's also a balloon-twisting workshop on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. See the full roster https://www.oregoncoast.org/events/ annual/festival-of-illusions/

Lincoln City's Explorience program is underway, with expert guides helping you to find treasure in the sands of the central Oregon coast. It's Beachcombing Exploriences right now, where you get help in discovering agates, fossils, shells, minerals and a lowdown of the geology of the area. The Beachcombing Exploriences go about one to two hours, they're free and registration is not required.

There are plenty of these happening in April and other kinds of Explorience programs kick in during the year, but the ones you'll find during spring break are:

Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

For many, those illustrious (and elusive) glass float balls will be the big draw, and there will be plenty of those. Lincoln City will be dropping 200 of them over the course of the two spring break weeks, from March 19 through April 3.

These little wonders are carefully hidden during daylight hours between the high tide line and the drop-off to the beach.





As always, if you happen to find one of these glass treasures on the beach, make sure to share your photos of them via Facebook at Facebook.com/ LincolnCityOregon, on Twitter using the tag @LincolnCityOR or on Instagram using @LincolnCityOR and #FindersKeepersLC.

Each are signed, numbered, and handcrafted, and they are hidden along the seven miles of public beach in Lincoln City. When the floats are found, they become collector's items. Bring your discovered treasure to the Visitors' Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City to receive your autographed certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who created the glass float.

The glass floats tradition began in 1997, after a local artist came up with an idea for a fun way to herald the new millennium. The city sponsored the project and the inaugural season in 1999 – 2000 took off soaring like a kite on the wind.

As if that isn't enough, this part of the central Oregon coast is one of the hotspots for whale activity during most times of the year, and it is Whale Watch Week during spring. Plant yourself at a high vantage point like at the NW 21st access, take along your patience and a pair of binoculars, then keep an eye out for the signs of a whale spout.

This year, there is no Whale Spoken Here program as part of Whale Watch Week, where volunteers normally help you spot the great cetaceans. But this part of the month is the peak and there is plenty of information here on where and how to find them: 2022's Oregon Coast Whale Watch Season Begins Now With Babies in Tow, Orcas

