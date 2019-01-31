Central Oregon Coast February Preview: Lincoln City's Wild Roster of Events

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City does not stay quiet during February. A massive array of things to do explodes throughout the month, even into the early spring break weeks of March. Antique Week is just part of the thrills, along with extra glass ball drops galore, beachcombing clinics, and then there’s the constant stream of music and food events.

Here is but a sampling of what the central Oregon coast has to offer during this heady month.



February 3. Celtic Concert Series, The Outside Track. 2 PM. Advance tickets, $25 adults, $23 seniors, $10 youth ages 18 & under. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. lincolncityculturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.

February 3. Sallie Tisdale. Oregon Legacy literary author series. 3 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

February 6. Adult Science Night. You will be making gummy bears with juice, wine and beer. 21 and over, only. 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Presented by Driftwood Library. Black Squid Beer House. Lincoln City, Oregon. rhumpert@lincolncity.org or call 541-996-2277.



February 8 – 9. Comedy on the Coast live. Headliner Reno Collier is joined by David Crowe with Carl Lee hosting. 8 p.m. Ages 21+. Chinook Winds Casino. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228. ChinookWindsCasino.com.

February 9 – 18. Antique & Collectibles Week. Featuring citywide sales and deals, events and an antique float drop on the 7 miles of beach in Lincoln City. 541-614-0250 or visit LincolnCityAntiqueWeek.com.

February 9. Sweetheart Dance with the Lincoln Pops. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994 or visit LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.

February 9. Hands-on Puerto Rican Class. Explore the food of Puerto Rico. $75 per person. Lincoln City Culinary Center. 11 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125.

February 9 – 18. Special Glass Float Drop for Antique Week. 300 antique Japanese glass floats will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay, as part of the annual Antiques & Collectibles Week. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit website.



February 9. Haunted Taft History Tour of Lincoln City’s historic bay front. The Bay Area Merchants Association has agreed to provide Antique & Collectibles Week an encore performance of their sellout Halloween walking tour. Tickets $10-$20. 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. See website.

February 9 – 18. Quilt and Antique Glass Float Exhibit 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. North Lincoln County Historical Museum. Lincoln City, Oregon. Website.

February 10. Camas Davis hosted by Driftwood Public Library. 3 PM. 2019 Oregon Legacy literary author series. FMI call 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

February 10. Coffee Concerts. Join pianist/vocalist Rita Warton and friends. 2 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8585. See website.

February 12. Antique & Collectibles Week Appraise-a-thon and Silent Auction. 6:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. See website.

February 14. Valentines Demo Class. Love is in the air, bring your Valentine or bring yourself to this special meal. $45 per person. 6 p.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. 11 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125.

February 14 – 16. Modular Railroad & Historical Sunkist Display. There will also be an Oregon 160th Anniversary historical quilt exhibit. $5 admission. Downstairs at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. Lincoln City, Oregon. See website.

February 15. Music is Instrumental: Mei Ting Piano Recital live. 7:30 p.m. Salishan Lodge. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-764-3600 or visit Salishan.com.



February 15 – 16. Beth Willis Rock Duo. 8 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.

February 16. “Quirky Oregon Coast History.” Talk given by author Andre’ GW Hagestedt. Part of Lincoln City’s Antique Week, the special presentation delves into some humorous areas of the region’s history, oddball discoveries and straight up surprises. Free. 3 p.m., at the Driftwood Public Library - 801 SW Hwy 101 #201, Lincoln City, Oregon. The library is on the second floor. (541) 996-2277.

February 15 – 18. Pop-Up Antique & Collectibles Faire. Enjoy an eclectic array of shopping booths and talking with author Carol Dare (“When the World Wept”). 9 a.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. See website. .

February 16. Music is Instrumental: Ural Thomas and the Pain & Silent Auction. 4 p.m. Salishan Lodge. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-764-3600 or visit Salishan.com.

February 16 – 17. Special Valentine’s Day Glass Float Drop. The weekend after Valentine’s Day, 50 red/pink/white floats will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. 541-996-1274 or See website.

February 16. Beachcombing Clinic. With a local expert, unearth treasures from the sand and sea. The clinics are free. 2 p.m. SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. 541-996-1274 or See website.

February 16. Food for Thought a Farm to Table Affair. A fund raiser, Topas Dinner Buffet with live music, dancing and more! $20 advanced $25 at the door. 5 p.m. Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market. Hosted at the Beach Club & Event Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.

February 17. Victor Lodato. 2019 Oregon Legacy literary author series. 3 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

February 17. Indoor Farmers and Crafters Market. 11 a.m. Vendors, action, trivia and more. Beach Club & Event Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.

February 20. 20 on the 20th to celebrate 20 years of Finders Keepers, an extra 20 glass floats will be dropped on our beaches on the 20th of each month. These 20 floats are unique in their color and design and represent Explore Lincoln City’s new brand. They will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. 541-996-1274 or See website. Lincoln City, Oregon.

February 23. Hands-on Topas Class. Savor this Spanish cuisine. $75 per person. 2 p.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. 11 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125.

February 24. Leni Zumas. Oregon Legacy literary author series. 3 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.

February 28. Beachcombing Clinic. With a local expert, unearth treasures from the sand and sea. The clinics are free. 12 p.m. SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or See website.

March 1. Beachcombing Clinic. With a local expert, unearth treasures from the sand and sea. The clinics are free. 1 p.m. SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or See website.

March 3. 10th Annual Lincoln City Half Marathon & 10K. The course is out and back on the beautiful Schooner Creek Road. 9 a.m. Taft High School. Sign up or call the Lincoln City Community Center at 541-994-2131. Lincoln City, Oregon.

March 7. Celtic Concert Series. Featuring the Realta. 7 p.m. Advance tickets, $25 adults, $23 seniors, $10 youth ages 18 & under. Lincoln City, Oregon. lincolncityculturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.

March 7 – 30. A Bench in the Sun playing at Theatre West. A comedy directed by Ron Clark. Longtime friends spend their days on a bench in the garden bickering until they learn their retirement home may be sold and join forces to prevent the sale. Lincoln City, Oregon. TheatreWest.com or call 541-994-5663.

March 9. Cross Country Golf Tournament. Reserve your tee time by visiting The Pro Shop or call 541-994-8442. 10 a.m. Chinook Winds Golf Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. ChinookWindsCasino.com.

March 12. Bird Watching Clinic. Take a walk through diverse habitat including river, wetlands, lake, and woods with the Lincoln City Audubon Society and learn about our native birds. The clinics are free and no registration is required. Binoculars and guidebooks available. 11 a.m. Hostetler Park (D River) and Devil's Lake State Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-9720 or visit the website.







