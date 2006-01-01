New Lincoln City Drive-In Brings Classic Experience to Central Oregon Coast

Published 07/28/020 at 5:54 PM PDT

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Some of the more endearing traditions that have grown out of the central Oregon coast recently are the live music and other events given at the Lincoln City Cultural Center and the extremely inexpensive movie times at the town’s historic Bijou Theatre. The LCCC has a particular creative vibrancy and sense of the innovative, while the Bijou’s old school charms come packed with memories from its old school approach.

However, thanks to the Big C (Coronavirus) both have been shut down for the last few months and it’s extremely unclear when they could open back up. Both Oregon coast landmarks have been coming up with intriguing ways to keep afloat by streaming one aspect or another digitally, but now the two have come together to create a realtime experience in real life.

There’s now a new drive-in theater in Lincoln City. The Bijou Theatre, the LCCC and City of Lincoln City are presenting their Drive-In Series of classic movies on Saturday evenings through August 29th at the Cultural Center's east parking lot.

With an FM transmitter for stereo sound and an enormous 22 x 12 foot silver screen, it's sure to be the best way to pass time social distancing in your car. And you’re on the beach, to boot. The parking lot opens at 8 pm on Saturdays evenings. They happen rain or shine.



Tickets are $20 a carload, which includes a free large Bijou popcorn; tickets are on sale at the Bijou on Highway 101. There is also a food cart on location during the show.

The roster of Saturday night movies in the coastal breezes is:

8/1 JAWS (1975). The chiller about a killer shark caused a whole new fear of the water back in the ‘70s.

8/8 BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985). Travel back in time to this brilliant and funny family favorite about time travel.

8/15 PSYCHO (1960). The much-lauded Alfred Hitchcock thriller brought on a fear of showers for awhile after its release. Decades later, the movie spawned a series called Bates Motel which included various shots of Oregon coast scenery.

8/22 THE GOONIES (1985). The longtime Oregon coast favorite is back by popular demand. The film put Astoria, Cannon Beach and Bandon on the map as it spawned an enormous cult following that made pilgrimages to the filming locations on these shores. The DVDs are so popular at north Oregon coast lodgings that they have to keep them under lock and key until guests borrow them because they get pinched.

The Bijou is at 1624 NE Highway 101. http://www.cinemalovers.com. 541-921-8988. The LCCC is at 540 NE Hwy 101.

