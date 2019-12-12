Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

An Oregon Coast Winter Glow: Seasonal Warmth in Lincoln City Events

Published 12/12/2019 at 5:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – On the central Oregon coast, the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) and the North Lincoln County Historical Museum get especially warm and cozy for the holiday. In fact, this prevailing temperate wind of good tidings is called the Christmas Eve Winter Glow at the LCCC.

On December 14, kids of all ages are welcome to the North Lincoln County Historical Museum on that Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, with their holiday edition of Art at the Museum.

On tap will be holiday crafts, canvases for painting, and much more. This is a free program funded by the Mildred and Marie Children’s fund. The art that kids create here at the museum can make a truly poignant gift for this holiday season. Have fun, create art and learn some history at the museum.

Parents / guardians must accompany their children for this event. 4907 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

At the LCCC, a large group of singers and musicians, all under artistic director Valerie Kendall, will seek to impart the concept of Winter Glow in this 2019 Christmas Season. The event happens on Christmas eve. It’s a means of transporting you out of the cold winter into the cherished warmth of friendship and community, a kind of magic that has brought locals and visitors, both young and old, to the last two celebrations on the Oregon coast.

The musical extravaganza about a dozen musicians in various incarnations, but also what organizers call the “most important guest vocalists” - the public. It’s a rager of a sing-a-long where attendees help create the winter glow.

The musician lineup crosses generations. It includes: director Valerie Kendall (lead vocals, lead guitar, bass); Judy Allen (vocals); Amanda Cherryholmes (vocals, rhythm guitar, bass, cajon); Charlie Cherryholmes (drums); Jane Ott (vocals, keyboard); Shannon Zantellow (vocals, xylophone, cajon, bodhran); Diego and Josue Gomez-Sanchez (vocals) .

Also featured are the Beard Family Bells with a mixture of piano and bells, known for their sense of special enchantment.

Sharing the spotlight is Strawberry Charlotte, an incredible new duet with rich harmonies. Strawberry Charlotte is the cover band version of mother-daughter singer/songwriters Valerie Kendall and Haley Dean. Valerie has performed, written, and directed in numerous groups. Haley is the lead vocalist and songwriter for the band Shores of Astor.

Another duo is Afton Dean and Joshua Morgan, who work side by side as baristas, adding a unique sound to the wintry mix with their own solos.

This is the 3rd Community Christmas Eve Celebration at the Lincoln City Cultural Center Auditorium, 540 NE Hwy 101. The program begins 6:30 pm, on Tuesday, December 24. Admission is free. Wassail, and baked goods are all free. All donations will go to the Lincoln City Cultural Center. This production is a gift to the community sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Lincoln City. There are no ticket charges or reservations.

Donations are welcome and will go to the Cultural Center for auditorium development. The public is also request to bring a canned food donation for the local warming shelter.


