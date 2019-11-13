Central Oregon Coast Holidays Kick Off with Lincoln City Tree Lighting

Published 11/13/2019 at 4:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Thanksgiving on the central Oregon coast gets especially heartwarming, as Lincoln City blasts off with its holiday celebrations on Friday, November 29 with its 8th annual Tree Lighting Party. Here, under beachy skies, you’ll find a family ornament workshop, cookies and hot chocolate, festive choral music, a visit with Santa Claus, a jolly vendor fair and family photo opportunities.

Elves at the central Oregon coast hotspot work hard to create an event for the community, and one that visitors will love as well.

The Tree Lighting Party will begin the day after Thanksgiving at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Thanks to the volunteer elves, the center’s halls will be beautifully decked with garlands, ornaments and lights, a tree on stage and another on the west lawn. The Reindeer Room – complete with large plush reindeer and “snow” for your family photos – will be open in the Dance Studio all day.

Not So Black Friday shoppers can browse the Chessman Gallery and the LCCC Members Gift Shop, open starting at 9 am. Krista Eddy’s famous make-and-take ornament workshop will be open to kids of all ages from 2 to 5 pm. Donations are happily accepted but participation is free, while supplies last. There will be live music provided by the Beard Family (4 pm), the Sweet Adelines (5 pm) and the cast of the upcoming holiday play “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (6 pm).

It’s not just the spirit of the holidays but also the Oregon coast’s slightly different but downhome take on things, as LCCC volunteers and staff will begin to serve the cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, provided by Kenny’s IGA and the Morgan Family. If weather permits, everyone will gather outside for music and sing-a-longs (if not, there will be room inside to enjoy). The Sweet Adelines will lead a group carol sing, followed by the countdown led by Mayor Dick Anderson. Together, everyone will flip the switch, to illuminate the community Christmas tree and the rest of the Cultural Center’s outdoor light display.

At around 5:30 pm on Friday, a fire truck from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue will deliver Santa Claus to the south entrance of the Cultural Center. He’ll make their way to the auditorium, where Santa will hear wishes, pose for photos, collect food donations and give away candy canes on the decorated stage. There will be games in the auditorium, too.

There will be no Santa Sale this year, but the Chessman Gallery, Reindeer Room and LCCC Members’ Gift Shop will also be open on Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 30 and Dec. 1) from 9 am to 5 pm. The Boy Scouts Tree Lot will also be open for business, on the lawn just north of the LCCC.

For more information on this annual holiday event, call the LCCC at 541-994-9994.























