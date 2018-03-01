Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Lincoln City Beachcombing Clinics Dig Deep Into Central Oregon Coast

Published 01/03/2018 at 5:45 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Lincoln City Beachcombing Clinics Dig Deep Into Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Kick off the New Year by getting down and dirty on the central Oregon coast by beachcombing in Lincoln City. This winter brings some special guided beach walks to town, where visitors get a chance to hunt for beach collectibles and learn about them from a local expert. Take home a bucket full of agates, shells and other coastal delights via Lincoln City's Beachcombing Clinics.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Laura Joki, Lincoln City’s local expert and “Head Dirt Nerd,” returns to lead the Beachcombing Clinics for the 2018 season.

“I am super excited to host the second year of Beachcombing Clinics,” Joki said. “There are so many things to keep your eyes peeled for while exploring our seven miles of beach, such as jasper, zeolite crystals, quartz, petrified wood and others. And, have you ever wondered how these stones got here? I’ll explain how these treasures wound up on our beach at the clinics.”

All the clinics are free. Each starts on the beach at the SW 33rd Street beach access in the Nelscott District (take SW 35th to Anchor Ave. and the access is about a block north).

Before each beachcoming hunt, Joki will give a talk that describes the geology of Lincoln City and the surrounding area, along with the kinds of fossils and minerals found on this section of the Oregon coast. Following that the group takes to the sands for a guided tour that lasts about two hours. Participants are encouraged to ask questions.

“I get asked a lot about tips for amateur hunters,” Joki said. “I tell them to keep their eyes peeled, head down and ears open. By scanning the beach in the best light possible, you’ll be able to spot the stones glowing in the sun. However, while the Pacific Ocean is picturesque, it’s easy to get lost in the hunt and stumble into trouble. Always pop up your eyes on occasion to survey the wave and ocean conditions. And, be sure to check the tide tables and weather forecasts before heading out.”

SW 33rd St. access: photo courtesy Laura Joki.

The Lincoln City Beachcombing Clinic kicks off the season on Friday, January 26 at 9 a.m. Attendees should plan to arrive 10 minutes early. Public parking is located at both SW 32nd and SW 35th Streets and along SW Anchor Avenue. Dressing in layers is encouraged.

Now that the Oregon coast is in the dead of winter, storms are taking out chunks of beach all the time. Just after a good storm, the sand is eroded away and reveals a treasure trove of discoveries. Some of the most amazing finds are also the most common: petrified wood and shells. However, rockhounds and amateur geologists always look for more colorful prizes. Minerals in the form of agates, jasper and quartz are eagerly sought by treasure hunters. These are just a few of the coastal collectibles visitors can uncover and learn about at the Beachcombing Clinics. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

When Laura is not out collecting fossils and gemstones, she’s running her shop, Rock Your World Pacific Northwest Gem Gallery, in Lincoln City. If you love rocks and gems…then you’ll love this shop. Featuring locally sourced fossils, gemstones and rocks, Laura, along with her husband, Mike, craft hand-made jewelry and gifts out of their discovered beach finds. For more information, visit RockYourWorld.com.

For more information on the Beachcombing Clinics, visit OregonCoast.org. More on this area below:

Oregon Coast Lodging






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details