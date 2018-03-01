Lincoln City Beachcombing Clinics Dig Deep Into Central Oregon Coast

Published 01/03/2018 at 5:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Kick off the New Year by getting down and dirty on the central Oregon coast by beachcombing in Lincoln City. This winter brings some special guided beach walks to town, where visitors get a chance to hunt for beach collectibles and learn about them from a local expert. Take home a bucket full of agates, shells and other coastal delights via Lincoln City's Beachcombing Clinics.

Laura Joki, Lincoln City’s local expert and “Head Dirt Nerd,” returns to lead the Beachcombing Clinics for the 2018 season.

“I am super excited to host the second year of Beachcombing Clinics,” Joki said. “There are so many things to keep your eyes peeled for while exploring our seven miles of beach, such as jasper, zeolite crystals, quartz, petrified wood and others. And, have you ever wondered how these stones got here? I’ll explain how these treasures wound up on our beach at the clinics.”

All the clinics are free. Each starts on the beach at the SW 33rd Street beach access in the Nelscott District (take SW 35th to Anchor Ave. and the access is about a block north).

Before each beachcoming hunt, Joki will give a talk that describes the geology of Lincoln City and the surrounding area, along with the kinds of fossils and minerals found on this section of the Oregon coast. Following that the group takes to the sands for a guided tour that lasts about two hours. Participants are encouraged to ask questions.

“I get asked a lot about tips for amateur hunters,” Joki said. “I tell them to keep their eyes peeled, head down and ears open. By scanning the beach in the best light possible, you’ll be able to spot the stones glowing in the sun. However, while the Pacific Ocean is picturesque, it’s easy to get lost in the hunt and stumble into trouble. Always pop up your eyes on occasion to survey the wave and ocean conditions. And, be sure to check the tide tables and weather forecasts before heading out.”

SW 33rd St. access: photo courtesy Laura Joki.

The Lincoln City Beachcombing Clinic kicks off the season on Friday, January 26 at 9 a.m. Attendees should plan to arrive 10 minutes early. Public parking is located at both SW 32nd and SW 35th Streets and along SW Anchor Avenue. Dressing in layers is encouraged.

Now that the Oregon coast is in the dead of winter, storms are taking out chunks of beach all the time. Just after a good storm, the sand is eroded away and reveals a treasure trove of discoveries. Some of the most amazing finds are also the most common: petrified wood and shells. However, rockhounds and amateur geologists always look for more colorful prizes. Minerals in the form of agates, jasper and quartz are eagerly sought by treasure hunters. These are just a few of the coastal collectibles visitors can uncover and learn about at the Beachcombing Clinics. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

When Laura is not out collecting fossils and gemstones, she’s running her shop, Rock Your World Pacific Northwest Gem Gallery, in Lincoln City. If you love rocks and gems…then you’ll love this shop. Featuring locally sourced fossils, gemstones and rocks, Laura, along with her husband, Mike, craft hand-made jewelry and gifts out of their discovered beach finds. For more information, visit RockYourWorld.com.

For more information on the Beachcombing Clinics, visit OregonCoast.org. More on this area below:

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted