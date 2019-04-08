Lincoln City Shines in August, September: Central Oregon Coast Event Preview

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's haunted, it's scandalous, it's full of outdoors activities and there's lots of food and music. This is Lincoln City in August and September, with a few haunted tours, a tour that describes the city's wildest scandals, plenty of outdoors events and some cheap movies – even movies outdoors. Indulge in some of the Oregon coast's finest foods, do some paddling up saltwater marshes, and then there are those huge classic car shows – more than one of them.

Here's a preview of the central Oregon coast town's highlights in the next two months.

Through August 31. Sex Please, We’re 60. Playing at Theatre West. A comedy. A successful bed and breakfast operated by a prim and proper owner has some comedic adventures. TheatreWest.com or call 541-994-5663. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon.



August 6. Guided Paddle at the Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Explore these central Oregon coast saltwater marshes abundant with wildlife. Bring your own canoe or kayak. Other equipment is available to rent or borrow. 5:30 p.m. Just south of Lincoln City, Oregon. For reservations, call 541-867-4550 or email Lilamarie_Bowen@fws.gov.



August 7. Rhys Thomas Returns. Jugglemania- hilarity and dexterity! 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. DriftwoodLib.org. 541-996-1242.

August 8. Clamming Clinic. 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by clamming on Siletz Bay Meet at the gravel pullout near the Bay House Restaurant. Lincoln City, Oregon. See ExploreLincolnCity.org.



August 9 to 11. Annual Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow. This event celebrates with native crafts, food, dancing competitions and other activities. Wander through a world of teepees and vendors selling beads, blankets, clothing and other crafts. Pauline Ricks Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds Government Hill in Siletz, Oregon. 541-444-8230 or visit CTSI.nsn.us.

August 9. Gin and Sin Tour. Visit Lincoln City locations for libations and scandalous stories. 8-10-ish PM. $75 per person. We’ll plan the stops, be the designated driver, curate the cocktails and settle the bill. You’ll visit three of our favorite watering holes, meet the proprietors, and hear about some of Lincoln City’s juiciest scandals – all while sampling a perfectly paired cocktail. Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. SurflandAdventures.com.

August 10. Movies in the Park: Mary Poppins Returns. Bring your blankets. Free admission and popcorn. 9 p.m. Regatta Grounds Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-2768.

August 10. Bird Watching Clinic. Bird Watching Clinic. Enjoy the hike and a bird’s eye view of Lincoln City far below. 9 a.m. The clinics are free and no registration is required. The Knoll Open Space. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.



August 10. Lincoln City Sandcastle Contest at Siletz Bay, in the Historic Taft District of Lincoln City. Compete or just take it all in at this amateur. 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.



August 10. Guided Paddle at the Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Explore the saltwater marshes abundant with wildlife. Bring your own canoe or kayak. Other equipment is available to rent or borrow. 10 a.m. Just south of Lincoln City, Oregon. For reservations, call 541-867-4550 or email Lilamarie_Bowen@fws.gov.

August 12. Mingle and Muse Speaker Series. Jane Degenhardt presents on Public Art with a Cause. 4:30 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. Just north of Lincoln City, Oregon.

August 12 and 15. Summer Morning Matinees: Spirited Away (2001). 11 a.m. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.



August 15. Haunted Taft: Full Moon Tour. Starting at the Sapphire Center. 8 PM – 9 PM. $10-$20. Ages 8+. Lincoln City, Oregon. HauntedTaft.com.

August 16. Comedy on the Coast. Headliner Vince Morris is joined by Milt Abel with Chase Mayers hosting. Ages 21+. $15. 8 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino. 1777 NW 44th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228.

August 17. Summer Morning Matinees: The Lost Boys (1987). 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. $3. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon.



August 17. Slow and Smoky Demo Class. They are breaking out the smoker for this class. They will teach you all the ins and outs of smoking meat. Menu: Cornbread Panzanella Salad, Smoked Beef Brisket, 2 different BBQ Rubs, Peach Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce. Instructor: Culinary Manager Donna Riani & Chef Steve Sprague. Cost: $45.00 per person. Culinary Center. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125.

August 19. Summer Morning Matinees: The Lost Boys (1987). 11 a.m. $3. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon.



August 23 – September 14. Cruise the Coast. For two weekends, Lincoln City’s seven-mile long main street comes alive with car shows, music and a cruisin’ scene. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or visit CruisetheCoastLC.com.

August 23. Gin and Sin Tour. Visit Lincoln City locations for libations and scandalous stories. 8-10-ish PM. $75 per person. We’ll plan the stops, be the designated driver, curate the cocktails and settle the bill. You’ll visit three of our favorite watering holes, meet the proprietors, and hear about some of Lincoln City’s juiciest scandals – all while sampling a perfectly paired cocktail. Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. SurflandAdventures.com.

August 23. Old School Cruise-In. Cruise in with your classic car, cycle or hot rod. 4 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon.

August 24. Summer Morning Matinees: The Secret of Nimh (1982). 11 a.m. $3. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.



August 24. Haunted Taft Tour. Starting at the Sapphire Center. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Ages 8+. Lincoln City, Oregon. HauntedTaft.com.



August 24. Surf City Classic Car Show. There will be live music, food, fun, and more. 9 a.m. Chinook Winds Casino. Lincoln City, Oregon.



August 25. Travis Brass Quintet Live. Evening of exciting music, as this brass ensemble honors our veterans, and tells the Air Force story. 6 p.m. Free. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.

August 26. Summer Morning Matinees: The Secret of Nimh (1982). 11 a.m. $3. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

August 28. Crabbing Clinic. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by crabbing on Siletz Bay. The clinics are free and no registration is required. Meet at The Pavilion on SW 51st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274.

August 29. Summer Morning Matinees: The Secret of Nimh (1982). 11 a.m. $3. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

August 29. Moody Little Sister. A modern-folk musical duo $20. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.



September 2. Summer Morning Matinees: Annie (1982). 11 a.m. $3. Bijou Theater. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

September 5. Clamming Clinic. 10 a.m. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by clamming on Siletz Bay Meet at the gravel pullout near the Bay House Restaurant. Lincoln City, Oregon. See ExploreLincolnCity.org.

September 6. Daughtry live. Enjoy a night of bluesy alternative rock & roll. 8 p.m. $50 – $65. 16+. Chinook Winds Casino. Lincoln City, Oregon.



September 13. Haunted Taft: Friday the 13th Full Moon Tour. Starting at the Sapphire Center. 7 p.m. $10-$20. Ages 8+. Lincoln City, Oregon. HauntedTaft.com.









