Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Easter Egg Hunt Goes Virtual: Lincoln City Brings It To Locals

Published 04/09/2020 at 5:24 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast Easter Egg Hunt Goes Virtual: Lincoln City Brings It To You

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Easter on the central Oregon coast has become a major tradition, especially in the Lincoln City area. It’s there where each Saturday just before Easter, hundreds of kidlets gathered at Regatta Park just before noon. Then, they’d arrange themselves by age and stand patiently in a line that led to the Easter Bunny, where they’d pose for photos and waited for the countdown. When noon came around, the grassy hillside of this coastal park would see a rush of kids scattering all around, as they’d search frantically for the colorful eggs filled with candy, coins and treats, provided by the local Kiwanis Club.

It’s over in five minutes. Yet for many Lincoln City families and some visitors as well, it’s some of the best five minutes of the year. This season it’s not be, however, as the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent this crowded annual event from taking place. There will be no mad dash through the grass, no unexpected downpour, no arrival of the Easter Bunny by firetruck.

Parents need not despair this year, however: the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City and the Lincoln City Cultural Center have partnered together to help you make those memories and take those photos. This year, the Kiwanians will be helping the community come together, separately, with a DIY Easter Egg Hunt. This event may be a little bit virtual, but the candy (and the fun) will be very real for local residents.

Here’s how it will work. The Kiwanis Club will provide Easter Egg Hunt Kits filled with plastic eggs, already stuffed with candy, and perhaps a surprise or two, packaged into age-group bags. They will give them away at the Lincoln City Cultural Center starting at 1 pm on Thursday, April 9, at the same time as the Creative Quarantine Art Kit distribution. Adults can pull through, provide the first names and ages of the children who will be hunting, and get their bags curbside and with safe social distancing methods. Please RSVP to the Kiwanis Club Secretary, Susan Wahlke, at susanwahlke@hotmail.com. This, of course, is not an option for those living outside of the Oregon coast area, but watching will be plenty of fun.

The grownups can use those bags to stage their own hunts, at home, so kids can enjoy the treats and candy. In order to truly honor the tradition, at noon on Saturday, April 11, (the traditional time of the annual Kiwanis countdown at Regatta Park) the Easter Booney (Kiwanis Club President-Elect Boone Marker) will go live on the Lincoln City Cultural Center Facebook page, waving and chatting with viewers. If the technology cooperates, the kids will still hear the countdown at noon.

“We are so sorry that we can’t be together for this year’s Easter Egg hunt,” said Kiwanian Robin Mays, the committee chair for the annual event. “This event isn’t just a gift for the kids – we love it, too. Let’s all enjoy it, in the best way we can.”

Parents are invited to post photos and video of their household hunts on the same Facebook page.

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City and its programs, go to lincolncitykiwanis.org or follow the Club on Facebook @KiwanisClubLincolnCity. If you would like to learn more about the Cultural Center’s Creative Quarantine Project, send a message through the Facebook page or contact Niki Price, 541-921-2006 or lcccdirector@gmail.com.

 











More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Gearhart Shuts Down More Beaches During Weekend to Discourage Oregon Coast Su...
Clatsop County is temporarily closing more areas to help deter what could again be a flood of visitors. Sciences
Free Days at Washington Coast State Parks Postponed
State parks in Washington were set to have to free days in April, but officials in Olympia have postponed those
Oregon Coast Easter Egg Hunt Goes Virtual: Lincoln City Brings It To Locals
April 11 at noon the event goes live on the Lincoln City Cultural Center Facebook page. Lincoln City events
Weird from Oregon Coast Archives: When They Found A Mutant Crab
It was a crab with three pinchers on one of its arms - a kind of mutant crab no one at the Seaside Aquarium had ever seen. Science
More Closures, Cancellations Along Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
More features and events along the Oregon coast and Washington coast are dropping by the wayside. South coast, warning
One Gnarly Big Supermoon in April for Oregon, Washington, Coast
Oregon, Washington and their coastlines are about to get seriously mooned with an the largest supermoon of the year. South coast, astronomy, sciences
Oregon Coast Places That Don't Always Exist - Part II
Two spots around Cannon Beach and another aspect of a Yachats landmark that just isn't the same year-round
Oregon Coast Places That Don't Always Exist - Part I
Some areas or aspects of the Oregon coast may not exist and then almost rather they pop into being. Yachats, Depoe Bay, Devil's Punchbowl

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details