Oregon Coast Easter Egg Hunt Goes Virtual: Lincoln City Brings It To Locals

Published 04/09/2020 at 5:24 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Easter on the central Oregon coast has become a major tradition, especially in the Lincoln City area. It’s there where each Saturday just before Easter, hundreds of kidlets gathered at Regatta Park just before noon. Then, they’d arrange themselves by age and stand patiently in a line that led to the Easter Bunny, where they’d pose for photos and waited for the countdown. When noon came around, the grassy hillside of this coastal park would see a rush of kids scattering all around, as they’d search frantically for the colorful eggs filled with candy, coins and treats, provided by the local Kiwanis Club.

It’s over in five minutes. Yet for many Lincoln City families and some visitors as well, it’s some of the best five minutes of the year. This season it’s not be, however, as the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent this crowded annual event from taking place. There will be no mad dash through the grass, no unexpected downpour, no arrival of the Easter Bunny by firetruck.

Parents need not despair this year, however: the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City and the Lincoln City Cultural Center have partnered together to help you make those memories and take those photos. This year, the Kiwanians will be helping the community come together, separately, with a DIY Easter Egg Hunt. This event may be a little bit virtual, but the candy (and the fun) will be very real for local residents.

Here’s how it will work. The Kiwanis Club will provide Easter Egg Hunt Kits filled with plastic eggs, already stuffed with candy, and perhaps a surprise or two, packaged into age-group bags. They will give them away at the Lincoln City Cultural Center starting at 1 pm on Thursday, April 9, at the same time as the Creative Quarantine Art Kit distribution. Adults can pull through, provide the first names and ages of the children who will be hunting, and get their bags curbside and with safe social distancing methods. Please RSVP to the Kiwanis Club Secretary, Susan Wahlke, at susanwahlke@hotmail.com. This, of course, is not an option for those living outside of the Oregon coast area, but watching will be plenty of fun.

The grownups can use those bags to stage their own hunts, at home, so kids can enjoy the treats and candy. In order to truly honor the tradition, at noon on Saturday, April 11, (the traditional time of the annual Kiwanis countdown at Regatta Park) the Easter Booney (Kiwanis Club President-Elect Boone Marker) will go live on the Lincoln City Cultural Center Facebook page, waving and chatting with viewers. If the technology cooperates, the kids will still hear the countdown at noon.

“We are so sorry that we can’t be together for this year’s Easter Egg hunt,” said Kiwanian Robin Mays, the committee chair for the annual event. “This event isn’t just a gift for the kids – we love it, too. Let’s all enjoy it, in the best way we can.”

Parents are invited to post photos and video of their household hunts on the same Facebook page.

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City and its programs, go to lincolncitykiwanis.org or follow the Club on Facebook @KiwanisClubLincolnCity. If you would like to learn more about the Cultural Center’s Creative Quarantine Project, send a message through the Facebook page or contact Niki Price, 541-921-2006 or lcccdirector@gmail.com.

























