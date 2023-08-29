Feeling Glass Float Lucky? Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Drops Extra on Labor Day Weekend

Published 08/29/23 at 6:07 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Are you feeling lucky lately?

The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City just may be the ticket over the Labor Day weekend, as there's a special glass float drop from Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4. Some 40 extra floats we'll be lobbed onto the beaches as part of Lincoln City's Finders Keepers fun fest.

Explore Lincoln City said this one will be college-themed, with 20 green / yellow floats and 20 orange / black floats hidden along the seven miles of the area's beaches. These honor University of Oregon and Oregon State University respectively.

“These handcrafted glass floats were created by Studio West of Eugene, OR.,” the agency said on social.

Floats are hidden throughout the day, they said, and not all at once. So, you may have to check some beaches again later in the day. Everything is set well above the high tide line, but just below the embankment. That means just about any place on the beach that is dry, including dunes, bottoms of cliffs or in and around logs and rocks.

Lincoln City officials said they're dropped along the Oregon coast town come rain or shine. However, ocean conditions can vary, and if there's inclement weather or dangerous surf the drops won't happen.

“Official notice of any cancellations will be made on our social media channels and website,” officials said.

When are more special glass float drops coming to Lincoln City? The season has a few more:

September 13-16 is a celebration of honor with 50 extra red, white and blue floats.



Lincoln City's glow-in-the-dark floats coming soon

On September 23 and 24, look for 10 extra glass floats to celebrate the fall kite fest.

October 28-31 features Halloween, with 50 extra glass floats that are glow-in-the-dark.

Some rules:

There's a limit of one per household, per year.

“If you've already found a float this year, please leave the float for some other lucky person to discover. But feel free to take a pic before you move on,” organizers said.

Make sure you are mindful and respectful of the environment when hunting. The Oregon coast ecosystem can be fragile.

“Happy hunting,” officials said. “If you do find a float, follow the instructions on the float to register your treasure. You’ll receive a Certificate of Authenticity and information about the artist who crafted your float.”

You can do that at the Explore Lincoln City website.

