Oregon Coast Lodging Openings for Labor Holiday Scarce: Complete List

Published 08/28/2019 at 6:43 PM PDT

(Oregon Coast) – This holiday is an especially packed on on the Oregon coast.

Can’t find a room? No surprise. It’s unusually slim pickings this year, and most that do have availability are vacation rentals.

Out of nearly 200 lodging businesses contacted by Oregon Coast Beach Connection, these are the few and far between responses received. More Oregon Coast Hotel Openings May Be Found here

Oregon Beach Vacations. They have homes all over the Oregon coast, but only have openings in three towns right now: Depoe Bay, Rockaway Beach and two spots in Lincoln City. Otherwise, there are well over 260 homes available as vacation rentals throughout the rest of the year. Some pet friendly. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Seaside



Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Reporting four openings, including one right on the Prom. All non-smoking. Over the rest of the year, you'll find many beachfront, or within a couple blocks of beach, in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. May find ping-pong table, fireplaces, big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool access. Kitchens fully equipped. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com..

Inn at Seaside. Some availability. Located in the center of the action and adjacent to the Seaside Convention Center. Cheerful, spacious two bedroom suites or double queen-bedded rooms - perfect for families, small groups or couples; providing comfort and convenience. You’ll find an indoor heated swimming pool and spa, in-room coffee service, weekday Oregonian newspaper and a deluxe continental buffet breakfast. Pet friendly. 800-699-5070 • 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com



City Center Motel. Some holiday openings but going fast. Walking distance to everything in Seaside. Cozy, clean, comfortable with budget rate while not sacrificing the niceties. A large amount of amenities: free high speed wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms w/ fee and indoor heated pool. Double room units sleep up to six. 250 1st Ave, Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com

River Inn at Seaside. Not much on the north Oregon coast, but this one has a few open. The hotel is on the soothing Necanicum River. One block to downtown, dining, attractions and shops, only two blocks to beaches. 48 rooms and suites, highlighted by balconies w/ stunning river views. Indoor pool, spa, fitness center, complimentary deluxe breakfast, free wi-fi, free DVD rentals, and each room w/ a microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator. Some have mountain and river views, private balconies. Sleep from three to six. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-5744. www.riverinnatseaside.com

Coast River Inn at Seaside. Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, short walk to beach, Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. Some kitchenettes, sofa sleepers, patios. All have microwaves, coffee maker, fridge, flat screen TV, free wi-fi, air conditioning, desk, bed-side lamps, plush bedding, and more. Some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. Full bathtubs w. shower, electronic locks. Patios have chairs for outdoor lounging. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.

Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. A very small number and some may have minimum night stay requirements. "We've got 3 openings available for this weekend; guests should CALL in to request their dates to get around seasonal minimum night limitations," said a spokesman for the company. Some pet friendly options may be available. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

Manzanita - Nehalem

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. There is a high-end luxury vacation rental at $450 per night and both floating homes just opened up on the Nehalem River. So you can stay in a house boat. river. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com

Sunset Vacation Rentals. One openging after a sudden cancellation. Throughout the rest of the year there's about 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. These beauties sleep anywhere from two to 20 and many are pet friendly.186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Rockaway Beach - Tillamook Bay

Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay. Two cancellations resulted in openings Friday through Sunday. Unique set of vacation rentals: extremely eco-friendly but with tiny homes (each 385 sq ft). Set in a secluded woodsy area near Tillamook Bay, Disc Golf course, fire pit and even dog bath. Complimentary breakfast each morning. Pet friendly. Each home individually decorated, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light. Flat screen TV, DVD player, private wi-fi, private deck w barbecue, outdoor seating7860 Warren Street. Bay City, Oregon. (503) 805-5526. http://shelterednook.com

Rockaway Beach Resort. The north Oregon coast oceanfront spot is running a special that involves $175 for one or two nights, Three or more nights are $150 per night. All prices will also have tax tacked on. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Website.

Tillamook County Availability. Tillamook Coast has an availability tool bar at the top of their site. The area is reporting all hotels are booked, but some rentals may be available. See the Tillamook County Availability Feature here.

Lincoln City



Inn at Lincoln City. Still openings at this newly-refurbished central Oregon coast wonder. Right up against the famed D River Wayside and right on the beloved river, coming with a lakeside fire pit. A mere block from the beach. Elegant guest rooms; views and whirlpool tubs. ADA-defined service animal-friendly. Complimentary breakfast in the morning. 100 percent smoke free. 1091 SE 1st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-4400. Website here.

Gables at Sandy Shores. Vacation rental with openings. Oceanfront in Lincoln City. http://www.classicnorthwestretreats.com/. 503-358-2882.



Whistling Winds Motel, Lincoln City. Availability at this restored 1930s Motor Coach Motel with a hefty dose of historic charm and woodsy sense w/ modern chic. 15 romantic units just half block from secretive low beach accesses. Some pet friendly rooms. Fireplace suite, or rooms featuring vaulted ceilings, warm rich wood and walls, Jacuzzis, hand built river rock fireplace or a fully equipped kitchen. 866-384-9346 3264 NW Jetty Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.whistlingwindsmotel.com

