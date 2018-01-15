Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Year of the Kite at One Oregon Coast Town: Lincoln City Picks Theme of Festival

Published 01/15/2018 at 4:01 AM PDT - Updated 01/15/2018 at 4:21 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Year of the Kite at One Oregon Coast Town: Lincoln City Picks Festival Theme

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – 2018 is now officially known as the year of the kite – at least on the central Oregon coast. The town of Lincoln City has picked the theme for its June kite festival via a special contest. The winner was “2018 is the Year of the Kite” for the Lincoln City Kite Festival.

That submission was made by Melissa Rosin from Salem, Oregon, who said the inspiration came from the Chinese heritage of kite flying.

“I was thinking about the history of kite flying and remembered the earliest use of kites was in China,” Rosin said. “Since the kite festivals are an annual event, I started thinking about the Chinese New Year, which then led me to Year of the Kite.”

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

“Year of the Kite” was carefully selected by the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau as the winner. For her clever theme submission, Melissa has received a signature Finders Keepers glass float.

Working through the alphabet, a new theme for the 2018 kite festival was determined using the letter “Y.” Lincoln City held a naming contest throughout the month of December to find the most creative theme using that letter. Over 400 entries were submitted by kite enthusiasts from around the Pacific Northwest, and Melissa’s soared to the top. Multiple entries of “Year of the Kite” were received during the contest and Melissa’s entry was randomly selected from those entries.

The kite festival runs June 23 and 24, held at the D River Wayside in Lincoln City, where some of the most colorful "big show" kites take flight. Activities during the festival include kids kite making, professional kite demonstrations and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and is fun for the entire family.

For more information about the Summer Kite Festival, visit OregonCoast.org or call 541-996-1274.

Meanwhile, the central Oregon coast town soon kicks off its Lincoln City Beachcombing Clinics - on Friday, January 26 at 9 a.m. This winter brings some special guided beach walks to the hotspot, where visitors get a chance to hunt for beach collectibles and learn about them from a local expert. Take home a bucket full of agates, shells and other coastal delights.

Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Attendees should plan to arrive 10 minutes early, meeting at the SW 33rd access in the Nelscott area. Public parking is located at both SW 32nd and SW 35th Streets and along SW Anchor Avenue. Dressing in layers is encouraged.

All the clinics are free. For more information on the Beachcombing Clinics, visit OregonCoast.org. More on Lincoln City below:

Oregon Coast Lodging








More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details