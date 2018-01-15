Year of the Kite at One Oregon Coast Town: Lincoln City Picks Theme of Festival

Published 01/15/2018

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – 2018 is now officially known as the year of the kite – at least on the central Oregon coast. The town of Lincoln City has picked the theme for its June kite festival via a special contest. The winner was “2018 is the Year of the Kite” for the Lincoln City Kite Festival.

That submission was made by Melissa Rosin from Salem, Oregon, who said the inspiration came from the Chinese heritage of kite flying.

“I was thinking about the history of kite flying and remembered the earliest use of kites was in China,” Rosin said. “Since the kite festivals are an annual event, I started thinking about the Chinese New Year, which then led me to Year of the Kite.”

“Year of the Kite” was carefully selected by the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau as the winner. For her clever theme submission, Melissa has received a signature Finders Keepers glass float.

Working through the alphabet, a new theme for the 2018 kite festival was determined using the letter “Y.” Lincoln City held a naming contest throughout the month of December to find the most creative theme using that letter. Over 400 entries were submitted by kite enthusiasts from around the Pacific Northwest, and Melissa’s soared to the top. Multiple entries of “Year of the Kite” were received during the contest and Melissa’s entry was randomly selected from those entries.

The kite festival runs June 23 and 24, held at the D River Wayside in Lincoln City, where some of the most colorful "big show" kites take flight. Activities during the festival include kids kite making, professional kite demonstrations and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and is fun for the entire family.

For more information about the Summer Kite Festival, visit OregonCoast.org or call 541-996-1274.

Meanwhile, the central Oregon coast town soon kicks off its Lincoln City Beachcombing Clinics - on Friday, January 26 at 9 a.m. This winter brings some special guided beach walks to the hotspot, where visitors get a chance to hunt for beach collectibles and learn about them from a local expert. Take home a bucket full of agates, shells and other coastal delights.

Attendees should plan to arrive 10 minutes early, meeting at the SW 33rd access in the Nelscott area. Public parking is located at both SW 32nd and SW 35th Streets and along SW Anchor Avenue. Dressing in layers is encouraged.

