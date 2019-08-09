Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Wild Kite Abandon with Central Oregon Coast Festival in Oct

Published 09/08/2019 at 4:53 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Wild Kite Abandon with Central Oregon Coast Festival in Oct

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – As the colors of fall erupt inland, they will do so in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City as well in the form of massive, elaborate kites that fill the skies with intense shades and wondrous acrobatics. It all takes place on October 5 and 6, when that coveted second summer is still happening along the coast, at the D River State Recreation Site as the Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival returns.

Every year the festival brings some new and amazing sights, where these intricate constructs zoom around the beach and delight fans of all ages. It is a true annual family vacation tradition for Lincoln City, where the kites dance and whirl through the air in a manner that’s not only full of grace but providing the occasional riveting stunt.

From 10 am to 4 pm, professional kite fliers from around the world descend on this famed Oregon coast wayside to demonstrate their latest routines to dazzle audiences. Families can get a front row seat to a colorful show, complete with unexpected loops and twirls. Kids can partake in a variety of fun-filled activities. On both days, kids of all ages can learn how to make their very own paper kite with an instructor. Afterwards, they can show off their colorful creations during the Kids Parade, located on the flying field. Kids can also meet professional kite fliers using the Kids Passports. Inside the passports are biographies of each featured kite flier. Collect autographs from the fliers and return the passport to the information booth in exchange for fun prizes.

“It’s a great way for us to engage with kids,” said kite flier Ronda Brewer. “The kite flying community is a fun, quirky bunch. We love what we do and sharing our kite flying passion with kids is a real joy.”

Brewer, who has attended the festival for many years, loves to watch the smiling faces when her kites take to the skies.

“Kids will come up to me and ask how to fly them,” said Brewer. “So, I’ll put the bridle in their hands and say: ‘here, you try it.’ By creating a fun learning experience, we are able to pass this tradition down to future generations.”

The fun continues on the field during the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite. On both days, kids can pair up with a friend or parent, or race solo to the finish line. Each finisher gets a well-deserved high five and bragging rights.

To learn more about the Fall Kite Festival, visit ExploreLincolnCity.com or call 541-996-1274. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours


Keystone Vacation Rentals
Inn at Lincoln City









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Vacation Rentals in Cannon Beach You've Never Heard Of, Nearby Oregon Coast H...
These are a bit hidden below the surface. Cannon Beach lodgings, travel advice, kids
Unlucky Harvest Moon for Oregon Coast, Portland, Valley on Friday the 13th
Harvest Moon is the full moon that comes closest to the first day of fall. Weather
Wild Kite Abandon with Central Oregon Coast Festival in Oct
October 5 and 6 brings the festival back to Lincoln City. Kids, Lincoln City events
Second Annual Crave the Coast Hits N Oregon Coast's Garibaldi, Sept 28
Dozens of local food and beverage producers, food trucks and demos. Garibaldi events, Paciic City events
New 'Blob' Seems on Track to Affect Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
Infamous 'Blob' is returning to the West Coast, with a 'heatwave' of warmer ocean water
Three Quakes Off Southern Oregon Coast Thursday Morning
No injuries were reported and no tsunami alert was issued
Stay Out of Water at Short Sand Beach: N. Oregon Coast Health Advisory
Short Sand Beach at Manzanita's Oswald West State Park was issued the warning on Wednesday
Sneaker Wave Warning for Oregon Coast Tuesday
From Brookings up to Warrenton a chance of deadly sneaker waves on Tuesday and into Wednesday

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details