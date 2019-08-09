Wild Kite Abandon with Central Oregon Coast Festival in Oct

Published 09/08/2019 at 4:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – As the colors of fall erupt inland, they will do so in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City as well in the form of massive, elaborate kites that fill the skies with intense shades and wondrous acrobatics. It all takes place on October 5 and 6, when that coveted second summer is still happening along the coast, at the D River State Recreation Site as the Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival returns.

Every year the festival brings some new and amazing sights, where these intricate constructs zoom around the beach and delight fans of all ages. It is a true annual family vacation tradition for Lincoln City, where the kites dance and whirl through the air in a manner that’s not only full of grace but providing the occasional riveting stunt.

From 10 am to 4 pm, professional kite fliers from around the world descend on this famed Oregon coast wayside to demonstrate their latest routines to dazzle audiences. Families can get a front row seat to a colorful show, complete with unexpected loops and twirls. Kids can partake in a variety of fun-filled activities. On both days, kids of all ages can learn how to make their very own paper kite with an instructor. Afterwards, they can show off their colorful creations during the Kids Parade, located on the flying field. Kids can also meet professional kite fliers using the Kids Passports. Inside the passports are biographies of each featured kite flier. Collect autographs from the fliers and return the passport to the information booth in exchange for fun prizes.

“It’s a great way for us to engage with kids,” said kite flier Ronda Brewer. “The kite flying community is a fun, quirky bunch. We love what we do and sharing our kite flying passion with kids is a real joy.”

Brewer, who has attended the festival for many years, loves to watch the smiling faces when her kites take to the skies.

“Kids will come up to me and ask how to fly them,” said Brewer. “So, I’ll put the bridle in their hands and say: ‘here, you try it.’ By creating a fun learning experience, we are able to pass this tradition down to future generations.”

The fun continues on the field during the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite. On both days, kids can pair up with a friend or parent, or race solo to the finish line. Each finisher gets a well-deserved high five and bragging rights.

