King Tides and Oregon Coast Citizen Science Events at Yachats, Florence

Published 01/23/2020 at 2:10 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) - King tides and other forms of citizen science will be the focus of two events later in January, one happening in Florence and the other Yachats.

Another set of king tides is coming up on February 8 through 10 along the Oregon coast, providing another means for citizen scientists to help professional scientists get a clue what this shoreline’s future will be like.

CoastWatch Volunteer Coordinator Jesse Jones is hosting a gathering devoted to the King Tides Photo Initiatve on Thursday, January 23, 6 p.m. at the Homegrown Public House & Brewery (294 Laurel St.) in Florence. It’s a chance to learn about the project and its contribution to citizen science, get specific instructions about how best to participate in the final round of “king tides” this winter, and socialize with other participants and conservation-oriented folks.

The event will feature a talk by Adrian Laufer, NOAA Coastal Management Fellow with the Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), who will review the King Tides Project’s ten years in Oregon.

DLCD’s Coastal Management Program is CoastWatch’s partner in organizing the King Tides Project. Briana Goodwin from Surfrider and Eli Tome with the Siuslaw Watershed Council will also be there to share about their organizations. Briana will provide some video from aerial flyovers of previous Oregon coast King Tides.

For more information, contact Jesse at (503) 989-7244, jesse@oregonshores.org.

Safety Reminder: if you’re coming out to the coast in February to view the king tides, heed the warnings and signs cordoning off beaches or parking lots. This last round produced alarming video from all over of people getting drenched and nearly getting hurt by large waves.

On January 25, Jones will be the presenter at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center near Yachats. Part of the Cape Perpetua Winter Speaker Series, Jones will discuss “All Things CoastWatch,” and especially the range of citizen science opportunities the organization offers everywhere on the coast in 2020 and beyond. She will provide a range of information about where CoastWatch stands now and where organizers hope to take the program.

The event is free, but a Northwest Forest Pass, Oregon Coast Passport, federal recreation pass, or $5 day-use fee is required within the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area and at some trailheads and day use sites. For more information on this event, contact the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center at (541) 547-3289, or e-mail capeperpetuacommunications@gmail.com. Address: 2300 U.S. Hwy 101), about three miles south of Yachats.


