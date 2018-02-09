Kayak Tours and Oyster Tour on N. Oregon Coast Around Netarts, Garibaldi

(Netarts, Oregon) – An invigorating and somewhat wild series of outdoor events are planned for one area of the north Oregon coast in September as the Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sands (usually called WEBS) puts together a pair of kayak tours and an oyster tour.

It’s all part of the group’s Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. They are run by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, all there to show off the beauty of the Tillamook County area while enabling you to learn something and experience something new.

The events are free but a tax deductible donation is asked of participants. The two kayak tours require more than just registering online: you’ll have to go to www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com and apply to be a part of the tours. Placement will depend on abilities and other factors.

On September 15, there’s the Kayak Netarts Bay Entrance event.

The WEBS group is offering an easy ride, taking advantage of the outgoing tide toward the mouth of the bay. You’ll stop along the way to witness a cove area full of marine life, including kelp and Dungeness crab, filtering shellfish, and aquatic vegetation. On the return, you’ll paddle the incoming tides past harbor seals lounging on the sand bar before heading back to the launch site.

Also on September 15, the group holds “Kayak Netarts Bay: Sand Dollar Beds.”

“Visiting the sand dollar beds isn't for the timid,” the group said. “No they don't bite, but the journey to see them is no easy float.”

The first half of the journey utilizes the incoming tide, bringing participants far into the inner part of the bay. Because the NOAA tides predictions are only predictions, participants should be prepared for anything. The group said one possibility is that the journey to the sand dollar beds may involve short portages and using teamwork to carry the kayaks.

On the return trip, everyone will be paddling against a mild incoming tidal current and potentially a Northwest wind. The group calls this one a challenging ride and for intermediate kayakers.

Those under 16 and those with serious medical issues are not allowed on this trip.

September 22 brings the “Art of Growing Oysters - Garibaldi Dock Walk with Pacific Seafood” to town. Here, you get to engage more closely with your love of Pacific Northwest oysters.

Have you ever wondered where they come from? This industry is an important part of the north Oregon coast’s Tillamook County and includes several farms, such as Pacific Seafood operating out of Bay City - and one of the largest oyster hatcheries in the country, Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery on Netarts Bay.

The tour includes a stop at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery followed by a Dock Walk along the marina in Garibaldi with Pacific Seafood personnel. Get a chance to board the oyster barge, learn about the gear and techniques used to harvest oysters, and more.

Organizers advise that your feet will get wet while visiting the facilities so be sure to wear appropriate closed toe footwear.

Full information on the tours and other events on the north Oregon coast are found at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.













