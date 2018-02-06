Jellyfish Encounter at Oregon Coast Aquarium Allows You to Touch

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Those nearly-glowing, translucent beauties that float gracefully and effortlessly in the tanks of Oregon Coast Aquarium: the always engaging sea jellies. Hypnotic yet inaccessible, there’s a part of you that wants to touch one. Yet the fear of being stung comes to mind first.

What if you’re wrong?

Newport’s Oregon Coast Aquarium has a new means of living out yet another oceanic fantasy. It provides the opportunity to get hands-on with its glorious moon jellies (Aurelia aurita). Visitors will learn about these boneless, brainless, and heartless invertebrates while receiving the chance to touch the non-stinging “bell,” or top of the jelly. The moon jelly is unique because even though the tentacles contain nematocysts (stinging cells) like other sea jellies, the cells are very weak and typically cannot even be felt by humans.

“The Sea Jelly Encounter is unique because it allows guests to experience an animal that most people think of negatively and know little about,” said Jeff Harms, Education Manager at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. “They will get to learn about the complex jelly life cycle and how we culture and grow them at the Aquarium. And, of course, they get to touch one and connect with it in a way that may seem crazy to some.”

The new encounter feature includes access to the Behind-the-Scenes sea jelly area, where guests will discover the aquarium’s sea jelly growing program and view jellies at various life stages. That’s right, they’re talking adorable, tiny baby jellies. The cost of the encounter for Aquarium members is $20 and $25 for non-members.

Reservations for the new Sea Jelly Encounter are available starting Memorial Day Weekend on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 2 p.m. The Aquarium’s summer hours will also begin Memorial Weekend from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visit aquarium.org or call 541-867-FISH for more information, reservations or to purchase advance tickets.



