Central Oregon Coast Features Stellar Jazz Fest and Symphonic Shows

Published 08/13/2019 at 6:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Stunning musical moments are headed for the Oregon coast next month, with two amazing festivals of a sort hitting the Newport Performing Arts Center. Get ready for the big jazz festival of the year, and the Newport Symphony Orchestra has a special treat that comes with mesmerizing visuals.

Late September brings a beautiful fusion of mediums intertwined on the central Oregon coast, as the Newport Symphony Orchestra presents Coastal Vistas and 1001 Nights on September 21 and 22.



The Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean will be conducted by Adam Flatt and featuring multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay of Westwater Arts. He performs a visual photochoreographic concert with images of Oregon’s central coast taken by local residents, displayed during the performance of Our Town by Aaron Copland. The concert closes with the exotic and thrilling Scheherazade by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsokov.

Maestro Flatt writes: “Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade is, for many, the gateway into fandom for orchestra music. The thrilling storytelling in music is matched with a virtual textbook of colorful orchestration. It is a showpiece for the symphony orchestra, and a thrilling challenge for every musician you see before you on stage.”



Bassist Martin Wind performs at the Oregon Coast Jazz Party. Photo below: sax player Roxy Coss

There will be a pre-concert talk with Maestro Flatt at 6:45 p.m., Saturday night only. Join the NSO musicians, guest artist, and conductor after the concert for a reception hosted by Depoe Bay’s Flying Dutchman Winery.

It all takes place at the Newport Performing Arts Center in Nye Beach. Cost: $42 Preferred Reserved (plus fees). $27 Standard Reserved (plus fees). $10 Student / Child (includes fees). You can purchase tickets at the box office or online at https://coastarts.org.



As fall descends in earnest on the coastline, up comes the 16th annual Oregon Coast Jazz Party in Newport on October 4 through 6. This delightful rush of activity has been hopping for more than 15 years, starting out big even in its genesis in comely Nye Beach back then, where it was spread out over various eateries and venues. This time around, expect multiple sets from renowned jazz stars, nightcap performances, and educational events during your stay – all in the Newport Performing Arts Center.

Music directors this year are flutist Holly Hofmann and clarinetist Ken Peplowski, who will also perform.

They’ve put together an all-star roster of jazz heavy hitters. You’ll find Roxy Coss on soprano sax, tenor sax and flute, Dena DeRose on vocals and piano, guitarist Larry Koonse, drummer Lewis Nash, Houston Person on tenor sax, Terell Stafford on trumpet, Nicki Parrott on bass and vocals, pianist Randy Porter and vocalist Veronica Swift. Other highlights: drummer Matt Wilson, bassist Martin Wind, pianist Mike Wofford, Dave Captein on bass, and Gary Hobbs on drums.

At the end of it all, there will be a CD signing and greeting party. Exact costs and schedule will be released soon. In the meantime, check https://coastarts.org/oregon-coast-jazz-party/ for updates.

Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours















