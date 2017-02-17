Central Oregon Coast Jazz Show a Flurry of Fine Bebop

Published 02/17/2017 at 6:09 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Even these days, it does not mean a thing unless it's got that swing. In this case it's swing and bebop, as the Seattle-based Jacob Zimmerman Trio comes to the central Oregon coast on February 24 with a show at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

This heady gig will be a special two-set concert by saxophone and clarinet player Jacob Zimmerman. He’ll perform with pianist Jake Svendson and bassist Nate Parker at 7 p.m. The center is at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Doors open at 6:30 pm.



Zimmerman is an extremely versatile and integral part of the local creative-music community of the Emerald City. He studied music at the internationally renowned Garfield High School, the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, and Mills College in Oakland. His teachers have included Roscoe Mitchell, Jerry Bergonzi, Joe Morris and Anthony Coleman. In 2013, Zimmerman was recognized as the “Emerging Artist of Year” by Earshot Jazz, where one reviewer said “Zimmerman leads with a tasteful, versatile voice.” This will be Zimmerman’s first performance on the Oregon coast since he premiered at this Lincoln City venue in 2015.

As a bandleader the Jacob Zimmerman can be seen performing classic bebop music from the 40s and 50s with his quintet, on the first Thursday of every month at Egan’s Ballard Jam House. Zimmerman can also frequently be seen playing traditional jazz for swing dancers in a variety of bands all over the world. His playing channels the spontaneous melodic spirit of his heroes: Bix Beiderbecke, Lester Young and Lee Konitz above all. As an educator Jacob maintains a private studio for studies in jazz improvisation, saxophone and clarinet, and works as an ensemble director for Garfield High School.

His latest album is “Recording Ban,” which explores 40s era swing and bebop tunes.

Tickets for the Feb. 24 concert at the LCCC are $15 in advance and $17 at the door, on sale at the LCCC box office, 541-994-9994 or lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. The center accepts VISA, Mastercard and American Express, as well as checks and cash. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. A selection of Northwest beers and wines, and Mountain Man savory snacks will be sold before the show and during intermission. Youth ages 18 and under will be admitted free.

















