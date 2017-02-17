Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Central Oregon Coast Jazz Show a Flurry of Fine Bebop

Published 02/17/2017 at 6:09 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Central Oregon Coast Jazz Show a Flurry of Fine Bebop

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Even these days, it does not mean a thing unless it's got that swing. In this case it's swing and bebop, as the Seattle-based Jacob Zimmerman Trio comes to the central Oregon coast on February 24 with a show at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

This heady gig will be a special two-set concert by saxophone and clarinet player Jacob Zimmerman. He’ll perform with pianist Jake Svendson and bassist Nate Parker at 7 p.m. The center is at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Zimmerman is an extremely versatile and integral part of the local creative-music community of the Emerald City. He studied music at the internationally renowned Garfield High School, the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, and Mills College in Oakland. His teachers have included Roscoe Mitchell, Jerry Bergonzi, Joe Morris and Anthony Coleman. In 2013, Zimmerman was recognized as the “Emerging Artist of Year” by Earshot Jazz, where one reviewer said “Zimmerman leads with a tasteful, versatile voice.” This will be Zimmerman’s first performance on the Oregon coast since he premiered at this Lincoln City venue in 2015.

As a bandleader the Jacob Zimmerman can be seen performing classic bebop music from the 40s and 50s with his quintet, on the first Thursday of every month at Egan’s Ballard Jam House. Zimmerman can also frequently be seen playing traditional jazz for swing dancers in a variety of bands all over the world. His playing channels the spontaneous melodic spirit of his heroes: Bix Beiderbecke, Lester Young and Lee Konitz above all. As an educator Jacob maintains a private studio for studies in jazz improvisation, saxophone and clarinet, and works as an ensemble director for Garfield High School.

His latest album is “Recording Ban,” which explores 40s era swing and bebop tunes.

Tickets for the Feb. 24 concert at the LCCC are $15 in advance and $17 at the door, on sale at the LCCC box office, 541-994-9994 or lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. The center accepts VISA, Mastercard and American Express, as well as checks and cash. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. A selection of Northwest beers and wines, and Mountain Man savory snacks will be sold before the show and during intermission. Youth ages 18 and under will be admitted free. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More Lincoln City below:







More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details