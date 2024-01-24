Event Gets You 'Into the Muck' of N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Estuary

Published 1/24/24 at 6:55 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Nehalem, Oregon) – February 6 on the north Oregon coast provides a unique opportunity to get down and dirty with the region and fill your brain at the same time. (Above: Nehalem River / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Into the Muck is the title of the talk coming up at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) Kitchen and Gallery in Nehalem, where you can learn about the Nehalem River Estuary. It's the home to birds, beasts, and all manner of slippery things, creating what are one of the most productive ecosystems on earth, organizers said.

The event happens that Tuesday at 6 p.m., with doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will also be available beforehand. The presentation will be available to watch live via Zoom. Registration for this event is encouraged: https://bit.ly/IntotheMuck. The NCRD is at 6155 9th St, Nehalem.

You'll learn about Oregon coast estuaries and the management, monitoring and restoration happening right here on the Nehalem.

Estuaries provide critical environmental and economic benefits and host uniquely adapted plant and animal communities that thrive in this zone where the freshwater and saltwater mix. The north Oregon coast's Nehalem estuary spans more than 2,700 acres and hosts diverse habitats from freshwater streams to critically threatened Spruce swamp (historically one of the most common coastal habitats in Oregon), tidal sloughs, salt marsh and more.

Hosting this presentation is the Lower Nehalem Community Trust, partnering with other organizations, including Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition and the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council.

This event is part of a series of events happening in conjunction with the 13th Biennial Nehalem Estuary Cleanup, which takes place this year on March 9. With that event, you'll get to join 100+ volunteers heading out to sections of the Nehalem River Estuary to remove trash and recyclables. Later, everyone gets together for an afternoon celebration with food, music and socializing.

The following events are free and open to all:

February 11th, 10am-12pm @ Alder Creek Farm (35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem)

Explore Nature: Seed Bomb Making and Riparian Planting (Family Friendly!)

REGISTRATION COMING SOON at https://www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com/events/

February 11th, 10am-12pm @ Alder Creek Farm (35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem)

Explore Nature: Seed Bomb Making and Riparian Planting (Family Friendly!)

REGISTRATION COMING SOON at https://www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com/events/

March 9th, 7:30am @ Wheeler Waterfront Park

Biennial Nehalem Estuary Cleanup (Family Friendly!)

REGISTRATION BEGINS FEB 1 at https://www.nehalemtrust.org/cleanup/

Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted