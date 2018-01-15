N. Oregon Coast's Inn at Seaside a Gleaming Mix of Past, Present, Future

Published 01/15/2018 at 8:42 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Seaside, Oregon) – In the north Oregon coast tourist magnet town of Seaside, there's a lot of past, present and future all around you.

The Inn at Seaside is at an interesting crossroads of all that. The building hasn't been around all that long, but it's already seen some action in terms of landmark historical moments, and it – unbeknownst to just about everyone – gazes out at a spot where an important decision in rock 'n roll history was made. In some ways, it's even a reminder of the wonders of the American dream.

Most of all, however, the Inn at Seaside is a stellar accommodation filled with enticing facets and features that go beyond the fact it sits directly in front of the Seaside Convention Center.

In fact, for many years it was named the Seaside Convention Center Inn, until the former owners changed it around 2007 or so. That year, the inn sustained some damage in the Great Gale of 2007, with its signage getting smashed by debris and high winds. It saw some history here.

Not long after that the Inn at Seaside changed hands, getting scooped up by a burgeoning storm of another kind: Masudur Khan and his Seaside Lodging, LLC company. In less than ten years, the Bangladesh native and his company have changed the face of Seaside, building the regal and award-winning River Inn at Seaside and transforming two other lodgings into something special. Khan had already risen to new heights after coming to the U.S., and as company spokesperson Kaarina Vera put it: “he was working as a mechanical engineer, then thought out of the box to create this hospitality company.”

Then there's the that pivotal moment the Inn at Seaside stares at unknowingly – but more on that in a bit.

The repose and pleasantries begin as you enter the lobby, where rather stunning marble-like tiles give way to a large, inviting fireplace and seating for simply lounging around in. The 24-hour lobby even features cookies and perhaps a bit of candy, with someone always around to assist you, whatever the hour.

Depending on the weather, there's an outdoor patio that may greet you first – perfect for those cool and pleasant coastal evenings of spring, summer and the Second Summer of fall.

Other notable features are the warm, indoor pool and bikes for rent should you want to wander the town at a quicker, more invigorating pace. There's complimentary breakfast in the morning, free wi-fi and an on-site fire pit for a real rustic experience.

The Inn at Seaside also boasts some noteworthy meeting space in the form of a 500-square-foot room that's perfect for all kinds of gatherings, be it business or celebratory.

Further inside, there are 48 rooms serving a wide variety of needs. Some are pet friendly, and some sleep up to seven or eight people.

Just about each room comes with an array of amenities, including coffee maker, in-room yoga mats, mini-fridge, microwave, and usually a work desk with an ergonomic chair. In the corridors and rooms you'll find some awesome art on the walls in the form of old historical photos and stunning scenics of Seaside.

There are larger units available too, including one- or two-bedroom units or suites that come with full kitchens, small kitchens, a dining area or a living area. The room types vary.

In some of the full kitchen units, you'll find modern - even futuristic whites - and lighter colors with wood highlights, while the kitchen is gracefully, snugly fitted into a bend in the architecture.

Other rooms are equally upscale at first glance, but with a shimmering glow in their color display, yet plenty of wood and modern furniture to give a homey feel. Still other rooms are accentuated by what could be termed dreamy whites.

- Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

By far the most interesting aspect of the Inn at Seaside is the one you can never see – not exactly, anyway. While a quarter of its windows look out over what appears to be an uninteresting parking lot, a building that was once there helped shape rock 'n roll history. The corner of the lot that faces the convention center and the Carousel Mall is where the Pypo Club once sat, an otherwise unassuming under 21 club on the Oregon coast that featured some big names in the world of rock music back in the '60s.

It was here, about 1960, that a group of young Portland dudes in a band were hanging out for days on end, and kept noticing the original 1957 version of “Louie Louie” was in heavy rotation on the jukebox. They decided then and there they would redo this song, later releasing it under the name The Kingsmen. This version became THE party song for decades.

While you have to use your imagination to envision that while gazing from your hotel window, your lodging surroundings are very real. Inn at Seaside is 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon at 800-699-5070. 503-738-9581. More on the Inn and Seaside below:













Above: the Inn at Seaside had its sign wrecked in the Great Gale of 2007, but was soon replaced

