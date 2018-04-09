Work on Central Oregon Coast Bridges Coming: Lincoln City, Florence

Published 09/04/2018 at 3:37 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) - ODOT has just announced its full plans for improvements to two of three central Oregon coast bridges, all in the Lincoln City and Florence areas. The agency said these have deteriorated because of salt air, and the structural integrity is decaying enough that they will require load limits for larger vehicles over a certain weight without this repair. Such vehicles would not be able to use them if that was enacted.

A fourth bridge will undergo work this Friday and the project will close Highway 130 for the day.

In Lincoln City, the two bridges are the D River and Schooner Creek bridges. Concrete on the structures is damaged, and repairs and updates will include installation of zinc coating or zinc block to protect them against the rough coastal climate. Railings will be replaced to meet current crash standards, and the bridges will be strengthened with steel and titanium.

Work on the D River bridge will start soon after this holiday weekend and is expected to last 16 months, but ODOT said weather delays will likely happen occasionally. Hours of construction work will vary both at night and during the day, the agency said, and will continue over the summer days next year. However, no night work will occur from June 1 to September 1, except for a few nights of paving in the summer of 2020.

The nighttime work will require closures, but a minimum of two-way traffic in two lanes will be maintained.

“The SE 1st turn left turn lane will be closed at night a few times while the bridge containment structure is being installed and removed,” ODOT said in a press release. “Clearly marked detour signs will be available. Access to nearby businesses and a sidewalk on one side of the bridge will be available at all times. A temporary mid-block crossing will be installed between the bridge and NE 1st St.”

For the Schooner Creek bridge, work will start in January of 2019 and will likely be going for 21 months, with expected weather delays. Work will happen both day and night on the scenic central Oregon coast bridge, and once again two-way traffic will be maintained even with lane closures. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible, however.

At some stages of the refurbishing, one side of the sidewalk will be open while the other side will be closed. Crossing locations will be at the traffic signal at SE 51st while a temporary crossing will be added a few blocks south at SE 54th Drive. Businesses in the area will not be affected.

Further down the central Oregon coast at the Siltcoos River in Florence, that project will begin in 2020. ODOT has not yet determined the details.

Up on the north Oregon coast, near Pacific City, the Little Nestucca Highway – OR 130 – will undergo a closure on Friday, September 7. This project happens at the single lane bridge at milepost 4.15, which is approximately halfway between the junction of Highway 101 and Highway 22. Crews will be adding a membrane and paving the bridge.



The road will be closed at the bridge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day. Motorists can use OR 22 and U.S. 101 to detour around the closure. Variable message signs will be posted at various locations warning travelers of the closure.

