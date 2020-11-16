Big Changes / Awards at Oregon Coast Hotels in Florence, Newport

Published 11/16/20 at 6:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Some major life events for three Oregon coast hotel businesses happened recently, with one historic Newport charmer changing hands and two Florence hotels winning big awards.

Newport’s Ocean House is currently under the knife and under new ownership. What was called a bed and breakfast is now referred to as an inn, and some major renovations are underway in the historic, 1930s-era building.

The Ocean House was scooped up by the Lee family that owns Inn at Wecoma, Inn at Nye Beach and the Coho Oceanfront Lodging on the central Oregon coast, a company called VIP Hospitality Group.

Rob Lee is head of that company and said there have been a few changes and additions to the place, with the cuisine being the most high-profile shift.

“Amazing food, views, and very private setting for those that don't like the crowds,” Lee said. “We've gotten rave reviews recently and the food is phenomenal.”

The Ocean House in Agate Beach was originally built as a home by Oregon State Senator O.B. Robertson and his wife Helen back in 1937. In 1986, the four-room home became a BnB, with slow expansions over the years until it reached eight rooms in 2000.

4920 NW Woody Way, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-3888. Ocean House website.

Farther down Highway 101 on the south central Oregon coast, Florence’s locally owned and operated River House Inn and Old Town Inn each received a 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award.

Florence Old Town Inn

This makes nine in a row for The Old Town Inn and 10 for The River House Inn. The award places the two inns in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe. Both have previously achieved TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame status too.

Over the last 12 months the two inns have been consistently ranked by TripAdvisor in the top three of 30 lodgings in Florence and the central coast. Over the last several years, both have earned regular placement on Oregon Business Magazine “100 Best Fan Favorite Destinations in Oregon” and have won the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce’s Siuslaw Award for outstanding customer service.

Florence's River House Inn

“The quality and quantity of our reviews across all travel sites demonstrates our company’s commitment to our mission statement of exceeding guest expectations with a spotless, reasonably priced, well-appointed room and excellent service. Our friendly, helpful, knowledgeable staff help our guests find and enjoy all the fun things to do in and around Florence,” said Ron Moore, Hoagland Properties’ president. “Additionally, attention to detail, and the dedicated work of an excellent housekeeping staff, makes the difference.”

For more information on the two inns, visit www.old-town-inn.com or www.riverhouseflorence.com, or look them up on TripAdvisor.com.

Newport's Agate Beach

