Holidays and Book Fair Approach on N. Oregon Coast: Tillamook, Seaside

Published 11/09/2019 at 5:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Tillamook, Oregon) – The holidays are approaching on the Oregon coast and so is an annual book event. Seaside’s historical cottage is readying for the cheeriness and the history museum in Tillamook has its big name event this month.

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will hold its third annual Mook Book Fair on Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Museum’s Main and Northwest Galleries. Over a dozen local authors will be available to sign purchased copies of their books. There will be a variety of genres from science-fiction to non-fiction, from memoirs to mysteries.

Several authors will be reading from their books starting at 10:30 a.m. with Rebecca Harrison, 11:00 a.m. with Joan Cutuly, and 11:30 a.m. with Mark S. Smith. Also scheduled to read are Patricia Brown at 12:00 N, Virginia Sumner at 12:30 p.m., and Alexandra Mason at 1:00 p.m.

Other authors attending will be Anne Sweazy Kulju, Athena, Dan Haag, Perry Reeder, Jr. and Gary Gitzen. Members of the Tillamook County Historical Society will also be present to sell copies of books published by the Historical Society.

Admission to the Museum will be free during the Book Fair. For more information, call 503.842.4553 or visit the Museum’s webpage at www.tcpm.org. Hotels in Tillamook Bay - Where to eat - Tillamook Maps and Virtual Tours

It’s coming up on Gingerbread Tea Time in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside.

The Seaside History Museum and its Butterfield Cottage have elves that are furiously preparing for the winter holidays with its annual Gingerbread Tea. Trees, wreaths and pine garlands decorate every room of Seaside’s very own authentic Victorian cottage.

Lovers, families and friends having been enjoying Gingerbread Tea at the Butterfield Cottage every holiday season for more than thirty years. Sharing a cozy relaxing afternoon while enjoying holiday music and snack has become the holiday tradition for many residents as well as visitors returning to the north Oregon coast.

This festival begins November 30th (Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend) and then runs weekly on December 7, December 15 and December 21.

Homemade gingerbread cake, baked by the museum “grandmothers” is served with fresh whipped cream along with a choice of hot tea, cocoa or hot spiced cider. Children can have a homemade old-fashioned gingerbread men cookie – and candy canes for all.

What is a tea party without music? Shirley Yates will be singing and playing keyboard on November 30 and December 7. The North Coast Ukulele Strummers will play and sing on December 14 while the Seaside Strummers will entertain on December 21.

Admission is $5 per person. Tickets for the annual holiday raffle are also available at each tea or at the Museum for $1 each or 6 for $5. A colorful underwater-theme quilted collage wall hanging, local gift certificates and a large decorated poinsettia from Mimi’s Florist are among the prizes. Winning tickets will be pulled at 4 pm on December 21st.

2019 Tea Dates: November 30th, December 7th, December 15th and December 21st. Time: 1 – 4 p.m. $5 per person Located at 570 Necanicum Drive. Seaside Museum site. Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours





















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted