Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach Light Up for Holidays: N. Oregon Coast Nov Preview

Published 11/06/2018 at 5:29 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff



(Seaside, Oregon) – Late fall and early winter is typically when Oregon coast conditions begin to turn towards a constant windy downpour, and the attention then turns inward – inside its buildings, that is. A bevy of fun events pop with a frequency that seems to rival the summer schedule, and the holidays conjure the most charming of happenings.

On the very tip of the Oregon coast, Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach do not disappoint. Here, the holidays kickstart with cheerful flair, whatever the weather.

Here is but a preview:

From November 9 through December 29, Cannon Beach celebrates Haystack Holidays. A wide variety of celebrations happen throughout the north Oregon coast town over the two months. Highlights: Women’s Only Weekend, Mimosa Madness, Wizard of Oz, Lamp Lighting Ceremony, holiday tea events, wreath making and various concerts. Throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-2623. cannonbeach.org.

November 10 brings the Downtown Fall Wine Walk to the north Oregon coast. More than 20 Oregon Wineries will showcase their best wines in engaging downtown Seaside. There will be complimentary appetizers, too. A commemorative wine glass and ID bracelet are required for wine tasting. 1 p.m. $15 – $20. Throughout Seaside, Oregon. Www.seasideor.com.

Also that day - November 10 - Astoria Second Saturday Art Walk holds sway over the town. Art, festive refreshments, entertainment, music and creative outbursts are what you’ll find. 5 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. http://astoriadowntown.com/.

Dig into the murky deep of regional history in southern Washington, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum begins a special exhibition Graveyard of the Pacific: Dangerous Currents-Shifting Sands. It starts on November 16 and runs through March. The show coincides with the shipwreck season. Historic artifacts, photographs, and first-person accounts from wrecks such as the Admiral Benson, the Alice, the Potrimpos, the Glenmorag, and over 20 more ships will be featured in the exhibition. Adults (18-54): $5 Seniors (55+): $4 Youth (13-17): $2.50 Kids (12 and under):

It's free admission on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. 115 Lake St SE Ilwaco, Washington. 360-642-3446. http://columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

November 23, look for Mimosa Madness on the north Oregon coast. Cannon Beach’s refreshing alternative to the craziness of Black Friday with shopping deals, complimentary mimosas and refreshments from 8 – 11 a.m. Throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-2623.

Also that day - November 23 - there’s the Seaside Parade of Lights. Lighting of the community tree begins the holiday season in Seaside, and the parade starts things off on Necanicum Drive at 1st Avenue. It then moves on to Broadway to the musical tree of dancing lights, set in the pocket park at the west end of the Carousel Mall. You’ll encounter lighted floats, families, pets and community groups. Hot cider, cocoa and cookies are served at this joyful evening of Christmas by the sea. 7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. seasidechamber.com

Something else unique in Seaside: on November 23 – 25 it’s the Seaside Boutique Artisan Fair. Featuring handcrafted and original gifts among scores of vendors in a festive, holiday gathering. Fine art, crafted beverages and artisan gifts created by each vendor straight from their heart into your home. 8 a.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585. seasideconvention.com.

From November 24 to December 15, experience the Gingerbread Tea at Butterfield Cottage. The Victorian beach cottage is transformed into a Christmas jewel and will be open Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Guests are served fresh gingerbread with whipped cream or a homemade gingerbread cookie and a hot drink, either tea, hot chocolate or hot cider. Exquisite gingerbread houses and other donated Christmas items are raffled off.

Music will be played by guest musicians, lending to the Christmas spirit. Also enjoy the raffle contest for holiday prizes. Entry includes a tour of the museum and costs $3 for children under 12 and $5 for all others. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for eight tickets. Entry includes a tour of the museum and costs $3 for children under 12 and $5 for all others. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for eight tickets. Seaside Museum and Historical Society. 570 Necanicum Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. seasidemuseum.org.

The famed Holiday Wreath Making event takes over Cannon Beach again from November 24 – December 1. Get creative and Christmas-y at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce from 11 am until 3 pm. This wreath making event even comes with an instructor - along with refreshments and holiday music. Cannon Beach Chamber. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

On November 30 and December 1, look for a host of Cannon Beach Chorus Holiday Concerts at various locations around town. Celebrate the sounds of the season in that laidback, beachy atmosphere. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-0378.

