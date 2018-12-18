High Wind Warning, Surf Warnings Continue on Oregon Coast; Floods in Portland (Video)

Published 12/18/2018 at 3:09 AM PDT - Updated 12/18/2018 at 3:59 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – Dangerous storm surges, closed beaches and howling wind gusts around 80 mph or more on some headlands were recorded Monday along the Oregon coast, and more is likely through the middle part of Tuesday. Even more big waves are coming again this week. (Photo above: Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium caught the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse on Monday getting thoroughly battered by waves).

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a high surf warning and a high wind warning for the coast, along with a flood watch for that area as well as much as the inland state such as Portland or the Gorge.

This high surf warning remains in effect until this morning when it expires at 6 a.m. Waves as high as 30 feet may have hit the beaches overnight, and there have been eye-raising reports and video all day Monday of massive storm surges already.

The NWS said there will be a day of calmer waters and surf – but not by much and not for long.

“Looking ahead, expect a brief lull in between systems for about 24 hours late Tuesday night into Wednesday evening, but the next front will arrive in the outer coastal waters late Wednesday night,” the NWS said. “Forecast models diverge a bit, but regardless expect seas to again build to 20 feet, perhaps up to 25 feet, and possible southerly gales by early Thursday.”

Out to sea, combined seas are expected to reach 30 feet on Thursday, but it’s unknown if that could change the height of the surf coming onto land that day. On Friday, combined seas are predicted at 15 feet then rising again on Saturday to 21 feet.

A high wind warning remains in effect for the coastal beaches through noon on Tuesday. South winds of 30 to 40 mph per hour are expected in the communities with gusts up to 70 mph. On beaches and headlands, gusts up to 80 mph are quite possible again.

“Even higher gusts are expected at elevated and exposed capes such as Cape Foulweather and Sea Lion Caves,” the NWS said.

Winds greatly subside by Tuesday night, softening to not much more than 15 mph or less through the rest of the week.

There is a flood watch in effect through Wednesday afternoon for the Oregon coast, as well as for the Portland metro area, southern Washington, Columbia Gorge, and I-5 towns like Woodburn and Salem.

The NWS said long periods of moderate rain are in store for those, alternating with heavy inundations on occasion. Sharp rises on many rivers and creeks are expected on Tuesday morning. A total of 2.5 to 5 inches of rain are expected along the Oregon coast during this period.

Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More Resources: See the Oregon Coast Web Cams. See Oregon Coast Weather. See Oregon Coast Oceanfront Hotels to watch the waves











Photo below: Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium. Video also courtesy Boothe







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted