N. Oregon Coast History Event; Trail Closure

Published 02/14/2019 at 3:23 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – There’s great news for history buffs on the north Oregon coast but not-so-good news for those who love hiking in the area. Another installment of the famed Seaside history lectures takes place at the end of the month, but this month also means some closures of a beloved trail at Fort Stevens State Park for awhile. (Above: Fort Stevens).

The phrase "company town" may conjure images of struggling workers held in economic slavery by some faceless corporation or overbearing manager in a remote coal mining community or Midwest factory town or Northwest lumber camp. However - according to author Jim Aalberg - when it comes to the “company towns” of Clatsop such images couldn’t be more wrong. The history of Clatsop County can’t be told without the blood, sweat and sawdust of the Oregon logger and mills.

Another edition of Seaside Museum’s History & Hops takes place on February 28, talking about this subject. Beginning at 6 p.m., Aalberg shares stories from his book, Historical Company Towns of Clatsop County. He describes how the people connected to Bradwood, Wauna, and Westport remember an almost idyllic existence - one surely filled with hard work but also with a deep sense of community.

Aalberg, a retired senior executive for the Kroger Co., is an amateur historian and writer as well as a fourth generation Oregonian and the great-great-great-grandson of Westport’s founder, Captain John West.

History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co., 851 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon.

A little farther up the north Oregon coast, an ongoing forest health project at Fort Stevens State Park has prompted the weekday closure of the park’s Sunset bike trail. The trail will be closed Monday - Friday to all visitor foot and pedal traffic from February 13 to April 30. The trail will reopen to visitors on weekends during that time.

Justin Parker, park manager at Fort Stevens State Park, said the weekday closure is necessary for visitor safety during the forest health project.

Sunset bike trail is the only trail affected by the project; all other trails at the park are expected to remain open while the work is completed.

The forest health and fire safety project at the park began January 7 and is expected to continue through April. Crews will remove sick and dying trees in the mostly undeveloped south section of the park along Burma Road. Burma Road, used primarily as an emergency access route, will remain closed for the project’s duration.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) hired Warrenton-based Custom Excavating to remove the sick trees, at a cost of $7,500.









