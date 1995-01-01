Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Author Speaks in Seaside on Oddities, Historical Trivia

Published 11/272018 at 1:59 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Oregon Coast Author Speaks in Seaside on Oddities, Historical Trivia

(Seaside, Oregon) – History, weird science and rather remarkable trivia: the Oregon coast is full of this. When it comes to nature along these beaches, there’s a lot more than meets the eye. (Above: the Novaya Zemlya effect, an oddity at sunset).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; check for specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals beginning now or soon
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Deals begin soon
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms beginning now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials start in September
In Newport:
Specials and deals beginning
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

Hence the talk entitled “Copious Coastal Oddities,” covering a wide variety of beach curiosities from about 180 miles of coastline. It happens December 27 as part of the History and Hops progam, given by coastal expert and author / publisher Andre’ GW Hagestedt. The talk starts at 6 p.m. at Seaside Brewing Co. 851 Broadway St, Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-5451. The presentation is free.

Geared towards locals and visitors, the talk wanders down the surprising pathways of trivia and facts about the Oregon coast. Often there are objects hiding in plain sight that host a startling story. From surprising history of the region, weird weather facts, and intriguing natural phenomena to the rather spooky geologic beginnings of the beach. You’ll get a glimpse of the Green Flash at Sunset, sand that glows, sand that sings, what landmarks were once all lava or a volcano, and even what prehistoric Oregon was like. Historical trivia also gets spotlighted, including unique objects found along the Seaside Prom, Hug Point, or on the central coast.



Hagestedt is editor and publisher of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, and this year released the first three books of ten, in a series called Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Every Beach Access, Odd Facts, Fun Finds. The first two were on Cannon Beach and Seaside, the third about Lincoln City, and a fourth comes out in January.

This talk will take a peek at what he’s uncovered in 20 years of covering the beaches as a journalist, history buff, and science writer. There will be some previews of the upcoming books about Yachats, Depoe Bay, Manzanita and others.

Among the other finds:

The quirkier side of Pixieland near Lincoln City

Beach safety issues not always talked about

Kooky stories behind beach town names

Hagestedt started out in the mid ‘90s as a music journalist for the Statesman Journal in Salem, which included interviewing some of his favorite rock stars such as members of King Crimson, Yes and Jethro Tull. From 1995 to 2005, he’s either written for or been employed with The Oregonian, KXL radio, The Rocket, Hipfish Magazine, Eugene Weekly and many others. Lodging in Seaside - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging

 

Below: more odd finds in the talk, including video








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Two Central Oregon Coast Beaches Where the Rugged and Luxurious Meet
The central coast is always known for a rather heady mix of fun and finery. Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging
Oregon Coast Author Speaks in Seaside on Oddities, Historical Trivia
Copious Coastal Oddities covers a wide variety of beach science from about 180 miles of coastline. Seaside events. Weather
Oregon Coast High Surf, High Winds Coming Monday, Tuesday
Gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 25 feet
N. Oregon Coast History Events: Shipwrecks and Victorian Holidays in Seaside
An engaging lecture and a festival of holiday goodies throughout December. Seaside events
Humpbacks and Sea Lions Put on Wild Show on N. Oregon Coast, Near Cannon Beach
Whales, rafting sea lions and hordes of birds. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Central Oregon Coast Holidays: Newport, Depoe Bay in December
A host of holiday events flood the beach burgh with fun and frivolity
Officials: Oregon Coast's Green Friday, Crabbing / Clamming Report
You get a free pass at clamming, crabbing and parking at state park beaches
Thanksgiving Travel: Big Waves on Oregon Coast, Lower Gas Prices, High Traffic
Some stormy waves on the Oregon coast, lots of rain, a drop in gas prices and some half a million other Oregonians on the road

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details