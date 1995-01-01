Oregon Coast Author Speaks in Seaside on Oddities, Historical Trivia

(Seaside, Oregon) – History, weird science and rather remarkable trivia: the Oregon coast is full of this. When it comes to nature along these beaches, there’s a lot more than meets the eye. (Above: the Novaya Zemlya effect, an oddity at sunset).



Hence the talk entitled “Copious Coastal Oddities,” covering a wide variety of beach curiosities from about 180 miles of coastline. It happens December 27 as part of the History and Hops progam, given by coastal expert and author / publisher Andre’ GW Hagestedt. The talk starts at 6 p.m. at Seaside Brewing Co. 851 Broadway St, Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-5451. The presentation is free.

Geared towards locals and visitors, the talk wanders down the surprising pathways of trivia and facts about the Oregon coast. Often there are objects hiding in plain sight that host a startling story. From surprising history of the region, weird weather facts, and intriguing natural phenomena to the rather spooky geologic beginnings of the beach. You’ll get a glimpse of the Green Flash at Sunset, sand that glows, sand that sings, what landmarks were once all lava or a volcano, and even what prehistoric Oregon was like. Historical trivia also gets spotlighted, including unique objects found along the Seaside Prom, Hug Point, or on the central coast.





Hagestedt is editor and publisher of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, and this year released the first three books of ten, in a series called Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Every Beach Access, Odd Facts, Fun Finds. The first two were on Cannon Beach and Seaside, the third about Lincoln City, and a fourth comes out in January.



This talk will take a peek at what he’s uncovered in 20 years of covering the beaches as a journalist, history buff, and science writer. There will be some previews of the upcoming books about Yachats, Depoe Bay, Manzanita and others.



Among the other finds:



The quirkier side of Pixieland near Lincoln City



Beach safety issues not always talked about

Kooky stories behind beach town names



Hagestedt started out in the mid '90s as a music journalist for the Statesman Journal in Salem, which included interviewing some of his favorite rock stars such as members of King Crimson, Yes and Jethro Tull. From 1995 to 2005, he's either written for or been employed with The Oregonian, KXL radio, The Rocket, Hipfish Magazine, Eugene Weekly and many others.

Below: more odd finds in the talk, including video



















