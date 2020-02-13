Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast Museum Talks: Bio Systems, Washington Coast History

Published 02/13/2020 at 12:58 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Two of the north Oregon coast’s history museums dig deep into diverse subjects, with the Cannon Beach History Center looking into Man’s impact on bio systems and the Seaside Museum talking about history about an hour north of town.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum will host Professor Scott Fitzpatrick as part of their annual off-season lecture series. Fitzpatrick will be talking about humanity’s impact on bio systems, ancient and present. The presentation will take place on Thursday, February 20 at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Scott M. Fitzpatrick is a Professor in the Department of Anthropology and Associate Director of the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon. He is an archaeologist who specializes in the prehistory and historical ecology of island and coastal regions, particularly the Pacific and Caribbean. Much of his research has focused on prehistoric colonization events, seafaring strategies, and adaptations to smaller islands, exchange systems, and human impacts on ancient environments. Dr. Fitzpatrick is the founding Co-Editor of the Journal of Island and Coastal Archaeology and has published several books and more than 120 journal articles and book chapters.

There is a general consensus that we are now living in a new geological epoch called the "Anthropocene;" a time marked by human domination of Earth's bio systems. While the exact timing of this is still debated, there is no question that humans have caused widespread, and in some cases, irreversible damage to the environment. In this talk, Scott will discuss these issues using islands as case studies, which serve as ideal model systems for examining how Homo sapiens, through various cultural processes, have modified, disrupted, and permanently altered these pristine ecologies.

Seating for Fitzpatrick’s presentation is very limited, so guests to the Oregon coast favorite are advised to arrive a little early to get a seat, grab a cup of coffee or tea, and peruse the museum before the lecture starts at 4 p.m.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is located in mid-town Cannon Beach (1387 South Spruce Street.) For more information visit www.cbhistory.org, find them on Facebook, or call 503-436-9301. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Slightly more than an hour’s drive from the north Oregon coast and Seaside, the nationally reputed NW Carriage Museum in Raymond, Washington boasts one of the finest collections of 19th century horse-drawn vehicles: including carriages, buggys, sleighs, wagons, and historical artifacts.

Jerry Bowman, Curator of the Northwest Carriage Museum will be the featured speaker at Seaside Museum’s next History & Hops at 6 p.m. on February 27 at the Seaside Brewing Co. in Seaside, Oregon. Bowman, known for his vast knowledge of horse drawn vehicle history and restoration will talk about 19th century transportation and share entertaining stories about the Carriage Museum's incredible collection.

The museum was opened in 2002. Bowman and his wife, Laurie - the museum’s executive director - moved to Raymond 17 years ago and joined the museum in 2005. The collection has grown from 21 vehicles to 57, 30 of which Jerry has restored and conserved.

History & Hops, in its 6th year, is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum at 6pm on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co., 851 Broadway. Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours




