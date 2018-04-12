Ways to Hide from the Masses at Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast

Published 12/04/2018

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff







(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Sometimes, you just want to hide from the crazed crowds of certain heavy-hitter towns on the north Oregon coast.

Case in point: staying and playing in Cannon Beach.

In Cannon Beach, this north Oregon coast town is almost always bustling with frenetic – but fun – activity. On the northern end you have the crazed traffic of the downtown area but all those irresistible shops and restaurants. At the southern end, you have the Tolovana district and a host of either hidden beach accesses or beach bluffs with tons of people. In the middle is Midtown, with more tempting food destinations and other interesting diversions, but again bunches of other souls to contend with

To dart away from the masses, keep to the very north of town - or the extreme southern end where the streets have names of other Oregon locales, like Coos. See more of these Cannon Beach spots here.

Where to stay to get away? Inn at Haystack Rock is a good possibility. A mere three blocks from downtown and only a block from the beach, Inn at Haystack Rock is a charming, even slightly magical lodging in the famed Midtown area of Cannon Beach. It’s not far from the hustle and bustle of Haystack Rock, but it’s slightly tucked away. Just enough so to provide a calming little island of respite.

Part of this is that in the center sits a garden courtyard with a Spanish-style fountain, giving it an extra sense of calming paradise. Gleaming white interiors with wondrous wooden touches, and each room comes with private patios. You'll find a barbecue area as well. Every unit has free wi-fi, flatscreen TV with DVD player, and there's a large, complimentary DVD library. Other amenities, depending upon room: jacuzzi tubs, fireplaces, full kitchen or snack kitchen, queen beds, and even a sofa. Some rooms host two or three, while the two-bedroom suite holds up to six people and comes with a loft that has two bedrooms. Romance packages and birthday packages are available, which can include little wonders like a fresh flower bouquet, wine glasses, sparkling cider, or even birthday hats. 487 S. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-559-0893. Inn at Haystack Rock website here.

Also around the corner along these hallowed blocks is the Blue Gull Inn. They call it an “un-motel” experience here, and this little hacienda-themed gleaming wonder has that aspect down pat. Complete with a Spanish-style fountain in the middle of a rose garden courtyard, it’s all just steps away from the beach and a short walk to downtown.

Inside, you’ll find soft off-whites and shining wood, with adorable little touches in the architecture like a closet tucked into the wall in a unique way, resplendent tile, to gleaming kitchen features. Many smaller rooms sleep two, but some larger ones accommodate four or six. Some of these come with a Jacuzzi tub, jetted tub or fireplace. Amenities: DVD players, free wi-fi, flat screen TV’s, DVD library, onsite coin-operated laundry and beach toys. Enjoy a spa cottage with full kitchen or a smaller guest room with a kitchen, along with a backdoor straight to the beach. There’s a barbecue onsite as well. Romance and birthday packages available. 632 S Hemlock Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-559-0893. Blue Gull Inn website. - Lodging in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours











