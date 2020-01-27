Four Hidden Vacation Gems and Finds of Seaside, Gearhart: Oregon Coast Insider's Tips

(Seaside, Oregon) – Seaside and the charming, slightly cloistered town of Gearhart are a big place when the two north Oregon coast neighbors are combined, and there’s a lot to do and see. Some of the best goodies get tucked away beneath the surface. That not only includes smile-inducing nuggets like the secret rock garden of Seaside or what extra elements of fun lurk near Gearhart, but some places to lay your head at night with the whole family that haven’t been talked about much – if at all. (Above: the secret you'll find at 12th Ave.)

The beaches and attractions here are many, and their stories varied and intense sometimes. And right next to some of the unknown pleasures of these towns sit vacation rental homes that are equally wondrous for various reasons. Here are four such rentals with their astounding beach secrets sitting nearby.

Quaint but practically shouting Oregon coast history, the 719 Downing house in Seaside wears a fresh face yet contains plenty of architectural reminders of the ‘40s through the ‘60s – that old coast that plenty remember from childhood. Like the little breakfast nook with new but retro tiling on the floor and plenty of those details in the doors and wall corners that evoke the post-war years, back when these beaches were slowly but surely climbing to tourism prominence.

A piano in the living room with a fireplace helps round out the charms, historical or otherwise. Huddle by firelight as Oregon coast storms rage around you. A sunporch with a futon is an added extra jolt of comforting fun.

Here, you’re a block from the beach and a few blocks from bustling downtown. Other amenities: upstairs has a queen bedroom, a double bedroom, and two bedrooms with a single twin in each. There’s a car port and space for two vehicles, and it sleeps eight.

Insider’s Tip: At this section of Seaside, you’re along the quiet, peaceful part of the Promenade and beaches that are usually bereft of others.





At Seaside’s 310 9th Ave home, sleek knotty pine covers just about every inch of the interior of this stately home, making it not just a classic beach house but giving it a cabin feel as well. You’ve stepped back in time a bit, but surrounded by luxurious modern furniture with some cutting edge, artsy touches – like that wavy lamp that evokes not just a seriously contemporary vibe but also the action of the ocean waves. Plush carpeting gives way to starkly beautiful red accents, or the white paneled walls of the hallway and its lovely historic vibe.

You can bring nine people with you and there’s parking for three. That sunporch is a perfect spot to watch the raging rains of the coast or take in the weak winter sun and have it amplified. Outdoors, you have a deck with a charcoal grill for that calmer weather.

Insider’s Tips: this home is just a few blocks away from one of the more remarkable hidden spots of the Oregon coast. The 12th Ave. access has hardly a soul around you but it’s also where you can find the most untouched, unbroken sand dollars just about anywhere.





Practically a sprawling mansion, the 2133 S. Columbia house is actually a stately, historical home with a lavish add-on, bringing it to six bedrooms. It accommodates 18 people. With its combo of knotty pine and older walls it brings on a sense of the rustic and upscale, with hints of local Seaside history. There’s a gas “wood” stove in the guest house, while the larger home portion has a gas fireplace to warm up during dramatic beach deluges. Outside, you have a fire pit and a patio for taking in that intoxicating warmer Oregon coast air.

Insider’s Tips: here you’re at the extreme southern end of the Cove area and a few hundred feet away from that mysterious rock painted garden hidden between bushes and the shoreline. This is also one of the biggest surfing spots on the entire Oregon coast.

In upscale Gearhart, the 652 4th Street home is a bit of a modern and chic wonder, with angular architecture that gives way to ceiling skylights. You’re just a few blocks from the town’s rather atmospheric beach accesses and those concrete pathways that look like the old Roman roads. Right next to you is the famed golf course. Three bedrooms allow for six people, and some have a curious and fun A-frame feel. Out back there’s a patio with a grill, and the comely lawn hosts a picnic bench.

Insider’s Tips: lots of the accesses here are hidden away from people so it’s usually an uncrowded and pristine experience at this section of Gearhart. Take a few minutes to drive a little ways north and check out the stunning natural amenities of Cullaby Lake, which is often underutilized and a quite a gem.

You can find all these at BeachHouse Vacation Rentals in Seaside: 800 N Roosevelt Drive, Ste 20. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.

