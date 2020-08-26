Help Clean Up Oregon Coast With a Variety of Events, Including Holiday Weekend

Published 08/26/20 at 6:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Right now, the Oregon coast needs help cleaning up. A lot of it. Especially the north Oregon coast, that upper third from Tillamook County upwards. (See N. Oregon Coast Overcrowding, Trash, Parking Cause State Officials Take Action )

While SOLVE normally puts together one massive beach cleanup effort in the spring and another in the fall, the pandemic has nixed those plans. Not to be deterred, SOLVE and a variety of interested groups have come up with a series of cleanups all over the state, but with quite a few on the Oregon coastline.

Seaside Aquarium’s Tiffany Boothe is one who is in charge of a regular scouring called Treasure the Beach Cleanup, which happens every first weekend of the month in Seaside.

“With the influx of visitors to the coast we need your help more than ever to help keep our beaches and oceans clean,” Boothe said. “The pandemic has added to the amount of trash we are seeing on our beaches from disposable masks to food containers. Last month, with the help of 38 volunteers we were able to remove more than 300 pounds of trash off of Seaside's beach. That is 300 pounds of trash that will now not enter into the marine environment.”

Boothe said that according to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), once plastic enters the water it never fully biodegrades but breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, eventually being dubbed a “microplastic.”

It’s in that state where it can do the most harm. Many sea creatures think it’s food and eat it, hurting themselves.

This next big event happens on Saturday, September 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boothe said staff will be at 60th N. Prom (the aquarium) to hand out bags and gloves.

“Can't make it to the cleanup but still want to help?,” Boothe said. “Beach cleanup bags are available at the Seaside Aquarium. Just come into the gift shop during normal business hours and ask for a bag.”

Manzanita is getting into the spirit as well. The visitors center at the end of Laneda is providing cleanup bags to visitors and then they’ll give you a voucher for free coffee for a full bag of trash.

SOLVE is also partnering with numerous others on a variety of cleanups in the next month. See the solveoregon.org site for the full list (and there are many around the state).

Some coming up are:

September 19 for the Del Rey Beach Cleanup (at Gearhart.) This one goes for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. Another happens down the road at Sunset Beach at the exact same day and time.

Also on September 19, there’s the Siletz Bay - Salishan Spit Beach Cleanup in Lincoln City. This one starts at 9 a.m. See the SOLVE site for full details and more cleanups.

