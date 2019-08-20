Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Ocean Health Alert for Lincoln City's D River Access, Central Oregon Coast

Published 08/20/2019 at 10:33 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City,, Oregon) – One of the central Oregon coast’s more popular beaches is under a water health advisory, with Oregon officials saying you should not dip into the ocean at the famed Lincoln City beach access known as D River.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued the alert Tuesday because of high-than-normal levels of bacteria in the ocean waters there.

“People should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted,” the OHA said. “Higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.”

Children and the elderly can be especially vulnerable to illnesses from waterborne bacteria.

The exact source of these increases in pathogens and fecal bacteria levels is almost never known by authorities. Any number of origins both from the shore and inland can be the reason, such as animal waste from livestock, wildlife or pets, as well as stormwater runoff, overflowing sewer systems to failing septic systems from farther on shore.

Officials test the waters around the Oregon coast frequently, and these kinds of advisories usually only last a day to a few days before they’re lifted. Tests often take 24 hours for the results to come back.

During the advisory period at D River Beach, visitors should not wade in the creeks or pools of water on the beach as well, especially discolored water of any kind. You should also stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean.

Over the entire Oregon coast, officials say swimming in the ocean should be avoided 48 hours after rainstorm, even if no advisory has been in effect.

The advisory at D River does not include nearby beaches of Lincoln City. All other accesses are clear of issues.

While the advisory is in effect at this Lincoln City spot, other recreational activities that do not include contact with the water are encouraged, such as walking, kite-flying, picnicking and other forms of playing on the beach. There is no chance of getting ill engaging in these forms of fun.

The status of water contact advisories at beaches is subject to change. For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).

