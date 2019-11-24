Cannon Beach's Haystack Holidays Lights Up N. Oregon Coast

Published 11/24/2019 at 9:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast town famous for its Haystack Rock landmark has a landmark holiday celebration named after it: Haystack Holidays. Every year, Cannon Beach goes bonkers with a variety of Yuletide celebrations that take you from music to lights to engaging and different ways to shop.

The whole holiday shebang begins at the end of November and crescendos throughout the month. More on the festival can be found at www.cannonbeach.org.

The Coaster Theatre has already begun its holiday contribution with the show Annie. The musical has won numerous awards, including plenty of Tony’s, and its tunes have inspired plenty of reinterpretations. Annie Live on Stage in Cannon Beach runs through December 22. See www.coastertheatre.com for more details, or call the Coaster Theatre at (503) 436-1242.

One of the real kickoffs to this bit of Oregon coast holiday amusement is the Mimosa Madness on Friday, November 29. It’s part drinky-poo and part shopping extravaganza. You’ll want to rise early from bed for this unique Cannon Beach experience. Be “One of a Kind” not one of the crowd, say organizers. Indeed, the coastal air is refreshing no matter how many bags you’re carrying. The day after Thanksgiving in this small beach town offers big excitement, personal service, and refreshments. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/MimosaMadness.

Making your own wreaths has been a big part of the Haystack Holidays for decades, and these classes happen at the Cannon Beach Chamber Community Hall on November 30 and December 7. They go from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. You not only get a savvy instructor but there are refreshments and holiday music. Recycle last year’s ring and receive a discount.

From December 2 to the 21st, it’s Cannon Beach in Lights & ‘Name That Tune’ Window Display Contest. Local festivities kick into high gear as Cannon Beach gets decked out for the holidays. Visit participating retailers to check out their decorations and window displays themed to a Yuletide song, then submit the correct ‘Name That Tune’ window display playing cards to the Chamber Visitor Information Center for a chance to win a holiday gift basket. On top of this whimsical little fun, you can also vote for your favorite business decorations in the Cannon Beach in Lights competition. Votes will be accepted in person at the Chamber Visitor Information Center or online (www.cannonbeach.org) through December 20. Winners will be announced at the Coaster Theatre performance on December 21.

From Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8 the Cannon Beach Chorus Holiday Concerts fill the Oregon coast air. It all happens at various locations around town. See www.cannonbeachchorus.org or call (503) 436-0378.

Holiday Tea happens in town on December 7. Cozy up at the Cannon Beach Library from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Free to the public. For more details, visit www.cannonbeachlibrary.org or call (503) 436-1391.

The Lamp Lighting Ceremony officially gets the ball rolling on the north Oregon coast, taking place on December 7. Join the fun in Sandpiper Square for a lovely Cannon Beach Christmas experience, a beloved holiday tradition that starts at 4 p.m. Enjoy music, singing, and special guests with treats and refreshments after the ceremony. Free to the public. For more details, call (503) 436-2623.

On Saturday, December 14 there’s Pictures with Santa. You can support the Cannon Beach Academy and get your picture with Santa and elves from the Cannon Beach Fire Department. It’s all located at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, going from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Also see:

December 26 – 28. Holiday Foods Around the World. Visit participating Cannon Beach restaurants as they feature unique food and beverage specials highlighting many different countries and cultures.

December 26. Winter Concert with Fireside Social Orchestra. They perform music of the Nineteenth Century on period instruments and voices during a festive concert at the Coaster Theatre. Performance starts at 7pm and tickets are $30. For more information and tickets, see coastertheatre.com. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted