Coming Up: Learn About Haystack Rock or Clean Up an Oregon Coast Beach

Published 01/17/2020 at 5:25 AM PDT

(Oregon Coast) – Kick back and take in a brew while listening to some engaging history about a famous Cannon Beach rock, or get out there and make a difference after the recent wild tides. Two events along the Oregon coastline allow you to do one or the other. One is in Newport and the second in Seaside at the end of the month. (Historical photo above courtesy Cannon Beach History Center & Museum).

Help clean up one famed central Oregon coast beach after recent crazed tidal events. The Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation holds its first beach cleanup of the year on January 18 at 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot at Agate Beach State Recreation Site next to the Best Western Hotel in Newport. Bags and rubber gloves will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own.

The recent king tides, big swells, and strong west winds have pushed debris onto the beaches. It’s going to be cold and wet, say organizers, but this important work needs to be done. Dress appropriately: Newport’s beaches are worth protecting. Future dates will be announced soon. For more information on the Newport Oregon Chapter, see https://newport.surfrider.org. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours

The next History and Hops event in Seaside concentrates on the north Oregon coast’s most famous landmark: Cannon Beach’s Haystack Rock. It happens January 30 at 6 p.m., at Seaside Brewing Co., 851 Broadway, Seaside.

The coastal monolith known as Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach is one of the most identifiable geological formations and popular attractions on the Oregon coast. It is known and recognized worldwide as one of Oregon's most photographed natural wonders as well as a naturalist's treasure trove of bird and marine life. As with any such attraction, there are stories to share.

At Seaside Museum’s next History & Hops session, Seaside native Elaine Trucke will share some of the stories and history of Haystack Rock. This will not be a science talk, but focused on some of the unique history surrounding the rock, including how it was named. She will recount tales of former homesteaders who wanted to build homes perched upon the rock; of hikers and climbers clambering among bird nests, of some of the daring rescues, and even the story of a wayward blasting in the 1960's. Trucke will share what makes Haystack Rock so unique and well loved.

Trucke has been the Executive Director of the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum for the last ten years. She has been a previous popular History & Hops speaker and has contributed historic articles to various publications as well as provided historical information to OPB, KGW, and KATU. Trucke is an avid mother, hiker, historian, and pluviophile.

Below: Haystack Rock getting dynamited in the late '60s

