Halloween Into Holidays: N. Oregon Coast Preview, Astoria, Cannon Beach, Seaside

(Seaside, Oregon) – October and November present a dizzying array of things to do on the north Oregon coast, especially in those havens of fun known as Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria. Plenty of engaging to goofy Halloween events take over this month, moving into holiday celebrations in November – mixed in with plenty of food, history, music and more.

Here's a look at what you shouldn't miss in the next two months, with a sneak preview of the sprawling holiday events taking place in Cannon Beach in September.

October 16. Cannon Beach Reads. Lab Girl, by Hope Jahren. An award-winning geochemist and geobiologist, Jahren taught at the University of Hawaii and at Johns Hopkins University before accepting her current position at the University of Oslo in Norway. Lab Girl is both a treatise on plant life and a memoir in which Jahren recounts her life as a scientist, beginning with her childhood playing in her father's laboratory in Minnesota. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1391.

October 19. In the Pink at the Times Theatre. Pink Floyd tribute In the Pink will be performing at the Times Theatre for an evening of food, drink, lights, lasers and Pink Floyd. 8 p.m. $13. Times Theatre and Public House. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 739-7188. http://timestheatre.com/.

October 25 - October 27. Halloween Happenin’s in Seaside. Monster Mash Dance Bash on Friday. Family activities, pet parade and costume contest, haunted surrey parade, trick or treat on Saturday. Murder Mystery Dinner on Sunday. Seaside, Oregon. Website here. 503-717-1914.



October 25 – 26. Seaside Sashay Square Dance Festival. Enjoy the Passport Promenade and Craft Fair. Tickets vary in price. Square dance attire is admired but not required during the day. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. https://www.seasideconvention.com/.

October 26. Archaeology & Science at Paisley Caves. Dr. Dennis Jenkins was a huge part of the ground-breaking work at Paisley Caves. The archaeological work conducted there changed how archaeologists world-wide looked at settlement of the Americas, even pushing dates back further than ever expected. 4 p.m. Free. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.



October 31. History and Hops: Lost Art of Nursing Museum. Presented by Melodie Chenevert. 6 p.m. Free. Seaside Brewing Co. 851 Broadway St. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-5451. http://seasidebrewery.com/



November 5. 12th Annual Iron Chef Goes Coastal. Featuring chefs from the north coast in a competition. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. Website here.



November 8 - 10. WOW! Cannon Beach. A weekend filled with events, classes, discounts and fun. For more details, visit www.wowcannonbeach.comand www.facebook.com/WOWCannonBeach. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 9. Downtown Fall Wine Walk. Enjoy tastings from over 20 Oregon and Washington Wineries and get acquainted with downtown businesses as they provide complimentary appetizers for you to enjoy with your wine. 1 p.m. $20. Throughout Seaside, Oregon. Website here.

November 15 - December 22. Annie Weekends. Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tickets available at www.coastertheatre.com. For more details, call the Coaster Theatre at (503) 436-1242. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 29. Mimosa Madness. A shopping extravaganza. Refreshments and deals can be found all around town from 8 am until 11 am. Throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 30 - December 7. Holiday Wreath Making Classes. This wreath making event even comes with an instructor - along with refreshments and holiday music. Recycle last year’s ring and receive a discount. 11 a.m. Cannon Beach Chamber. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 21. History and Hops: The History and Restoration of the Tourist 2 Ferry. Presented by Steve and Kathleen Gleaves. 6 p.m. 6 p.m. Free. Seaside Brewing Co. 851 Broadway St. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-5451. http://seasidebrewery.com/

November 29. Seaside Parade of Lights. The parade begins on Necanicum Drive at 1st Avenue and moves on to Broadway to the musical tree of dancing lights, set in the pocket park at the west end of the Carousel Mall. Lighted floats, families, pets and community groups are decked with festive lights and parade watchers join at the end to gather around the tree and sing carols. 7 p.m. Free. Throughout Seaside, Oregon. Website here. 503-738-6391.

November 29 - 30. Seaside Artisan Fair. Find the perfect gift at the Seaside Artisan Fair. Celebrating the 46th year and featuring, fine art, crafted beverages and artisan gifts plus daily visits from Santa and a holiday distributor showcase. 10 a.m. Free. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. Website here.

December 2 – 21. Cannon Beach in Lights & ‘Name That Tune’ Window Display Contest. Visit participating retailers and submit correct ‘Name That Tune’ playing cards for a chance to win a holiday gift basket. CB in Lights voting at the Chamber or online at www.cannonbeach.org. Voting open through the 20th. Awards will be announced at the Coaster Theatre Play on the 21st. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

December 6 - December 8. Cannon Beach Chorus Holiday Concerts. Celebrate the sounds of the season with the Cannon Beach Chorus. Various locations. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeachchorus.org or call (503) 436-0378.

December 7. Cannon Beach Library Holiday Tea. Home baked cookies, tea and cider. During the event they will draw the winner of their annual Quilt Drawing; you do not have to be present to win. 1 p.m. Free to the public. Cannon Beach Library. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeachlibrary.org (503) 436-1391.

December 7. Lamp Lighting Ceremony. Treats and refreshments after the ceremony as well. Free to the public. 4 p.m. Sandpiper Square. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-2618.

December 14. Pictures with Santa. Santa Claus is coming to town. Support the Cannon Beach Academy and get your picture with Santa. 1 p.m. Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

December 26 – 28. Holiday Foods Around the World. Visit participating Cannon Beach restaurants as they feature unique food and beverage specials highlighting many different countries and cultures. Cannon Beach, Oregon.



December 26. Winter Holiday Concert with Fireside Social Orchestra. Specializing in the music of the 19th century on period instruments and voices. 7 p.m. Coaster Theatre. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-2623.

Astoria Events

Every third Sunday, September through May. In Their Footsteps Speaker Series. Speakers and topics change each month. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon.

Every Third Thursday, Labor Temple. Cheap Whiskey and Dirty Jokes. Featuring talent from Portland and Seattle’s comedy scenes. 8 p.m. $5 cover charge. 21+ only. The Labor Temple Bar. 934 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. https://www.facebook.com/labortemple/.

October 16. Book of the Dead: Clatsop County Coroner's Reports, 1905-1909. McAndrew Burns, Executive Director of the Clatsop County Historical Society, presents "The Book of the Dead: The Clatsop County Coroner’s Book of Inquests, 1905 – 1909." Prepare to get a grim look at the ways residents of Clatsop County passed away. This sometimes graphic interactive talk is not for young children. 7 p.m. Astoria Public Library. Astoria, Oregon. http://astorialibrary.org.

October 19. Angor Hiking Club - Kwis Kwis Trail - Ft. Clatsop. This unique trail features artwork along the ADA accessible boardwalk which tells the story of the stream and the many species that live there. The Interpretive Art Trail leads to the Cutthroat Climb loop which continues another .75 mile and passes a beautiful labyrinth. Meet at 9 a.m. at the parking lot on 2nd and Marine, just west of Burger King. Carpool from there to the Willapa Bay National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, U.S. 101 at milepost 24 in Washington. Call Arline LaMear (503-338-6883). Astoria, Oregon.

October 19. Bloody Vox Halloween. A dance theater experience that mines cinema, folklore and our collective nightmares to bring the season of spirits and All Hallows Eve to life. Funny, bloody, and full of great dancing, this is Halloween as only BodyVox can imagine it. This delightfully creepy show is a must see for the entire family. 7 pm $20-35. Under 18 $5 at box office. Liberty Theater. Astoria, Oregon. https://libertyastoria.org

October 25 – 27. Astoria International Film Festival. Showcasing stories about people from around the world, both famous and unknown. These curated films tell us tales of what it means to be human. Join us for slices of life in far-flung places and our own backyard. The Astoria International Film Festival is dedicated to bringing independent filmmakers from around the world and their work to an appreciative audience. Throughout Astoria, Oregon. http://astoriainternationalfilmfestival.com/

October 25 - 27. Haunted Astoria. Writer’s Showcase & Awards followed by Spirited Music & Dancing, Astoria underground tours, Spirit River Fair, Haunted Story Slam, Talking Tombstones XVI. Astoria, Oregon. http://hauntedastoria.com.

October 26. Bats, Spiders, Owls - Oh My! Have a hoot and an owl-right time as they spin some fun tales and learn about night creatures on a ranger-led night hike. 5 p.m. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-8208.

November 6. Angora Hike- Port of Astoria and Astoria Riverwalk. An easy outing of Port of Astoria and West Riverwalk. Lead by Marlene Colendich,. Meet at parking lot on Marine Drive west of Burger King, in Astoria. Free. 1 p.m. Astoria, Oregon. Angorahikingclub.org. Hotels in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours









