Early Storm for Oregon, Washington Coasts, Portland and Valley, Gusts Up to 50

Published 09/16/2019 at 5:33 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Sunday saw some significant rain around northwest Oregon, including a bit of a storm on the Oregon coast that may have had something to do with a power outage in parts of Lincoln County. More is on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, with a special weather statement for southern Washington, the coastline, and parts of the Cascades down to Lane County.

Look for more rain and gusty winds late Monday through Tuesday, an early season storm for the Washington coast and Oregon coast that will bring gusts up to 50 mph and likely include some thunderstorms. Parts of the offshore waters of the Oregon and Washington coast are under a gale warning through Tuesday, and some medium-large waves could be expected on the beaches.

“Significant rainfall affected southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Sunday, as the first in a series of early season moved across the region,” the NWS said. “Most locations received one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain, while coastal and higher terrain locations locally received an inch or more.”

The NWS said some heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will hit various areas around southwest Washington and northwest Oregon on Monday. Another frontal system will be quick on its heels, hitting southern Washington by Tuesday overnight and bringing yet another round of heavy rains and winds to areas around the Oregon coast, Vancouver, Portland and other inland towns.

The coastlines for Washington and Oregon will see gusts up to 50 mph. Even the southern Oregon coast, down beyond Coos Bay and Reedsport will see thunderstorms but winds won’t be as strong.

Others will see some action as well.

“Inland areas, including the Willamette Valley, may experience gusts as high as 35 mph Tuesday,” the NWS said. “Those planning to spend time in the Cascades should be prepared for an extended period of autumn-like weather that will last through at least Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to lower to 6000 to 7000 feet with the passage of the cold front Tuesday and Tuesday night. Even if it is not cold enough to snow, those in the Cascades should be prepared for more cold, raw, wet weather through at least Wednesday.”

So far, the Oregon coast’s “second summer” has not materialized, but with only periodic second summer weather. That pattern will continue, with Thursday showing promise of pleasant, summer-like weather, then more partly cloudy to decent conditions on and off through early next week. The southern Oregon coast will be warmer and sunnier over the weekend than up north. See more Oregon Coast Weather

