Central Oregon Coast Summer Programs Include Lighthouse Tours, Guided Walks

Published 06/03/2018 at 6:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – An amazing array of summer activities on the central Oregon coast are happening in and around the Yachats area, where the outdoors as well as a famed lighthouse play a major part. The Cape Perpetua area is hosting a huge of number of guided walks or programs, often daily or every weekend. The Heceta Head Lighthouse will be open for daily exploration. To top it off, the enormously popular daily kayak tours of Beaver Creek near Ona Beach return for the summer.

Every Monday throughout the summer you can “Walk with a Ranger” at Cape Perpetua. These guided hikes are approximately one hour, on easy to moderate trails starting from the visitor center. Learn secrets of the cape and local flora and fauna from a retired chief park ranger. They happen each day 12 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 15, the campgrounds at Cape Perpetua will be offering special programs. If you’re going camping with the kids, they will be excited about Junior Ranger evening programs being offered at various campgrounds along the central Oregon coast (call visitor center for times and locations: 541-547-3289.)

Starting June 9, just about every day in the summer (except Wednesdays) features free guided tours of the Heceta Head Lightstation near Florence. These take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lighthouse, built around 1894, will be open for you to explore as the guide tells you about its illustrious history and how it worked. Heceta Lightstation is 14 miles south of Yachats on US 101. $5/vehicle/day use fee or valid OSP parking pass or Oregon Coast Passport. 866-547-3696.

Starting July 1, the Beaver Creek Kayak Tours take people on a daily sojourn around one of the central Oregon coast’s most beloved riverways. They begin at the Beaver Creek Welcome Center, located 1.2 miles east of Hwy 101. Beaver Creek Road is between milepost 148 and 149 on Hwy 101 directly across from Ona Beach State Park (about 15 miles north of Yachats). Tour length is four hours total, with an estimated 2.5 hrs. of paddling. Participants may not use their own kayaks, paddles, or PFD’s.

Paddling on Beaver Creek through a freshwater marsh is the perfect way to enjoy nature in a peaceful, tranquil environment. The marsh is home to many types of wildlife, especially migratory birds and waterfowl. The tour will pause often to point out interesting natural and cultural features in the park. This tour is great for beginners and kayakers of all levels. The creek is slow moving and not affected by ocean tides. The Beaver Creek Marsh offers participants an incredible opportunity to glimpse at the complexity and biodiversity of a healthy wetland marsh ecosystem.

They run 8 a.m. to noon just about every single day until September 3. There are 10 kayaks available for this outing, seven singles and three tandems.

The cost is $20 per person: reservations can be made online at oregonstateparks.org.



















