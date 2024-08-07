Guided Hikes Preview N. Oregon Coast's Salmonberry Trail - Trash for Coffee in Pacific City

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Trails and beaches on Oregon's Tillamook Coast just got an extra dose of interesting – and maybe extra coffee. (Salmonberry Trail - courtesy photo)

Pacific City recemtly started a program where you can clean the beaches and get some coffee for helping out, just as the famed but still unopened Salmonberry Trail is giving out a handful of previews.

In Pacific City, they are offering incentives to tackle the issue of beach litter. You can get a reward for picking up trash there. It's not unlike the trash for sweets intensive program that Seaside has had for a few years. Coffee 'n Treats for Trash: N. Oregon Coast Town Makes Picking Up Litter Yummy

Visit Tillamook Coast just implemented the Trash For Coffee in Pacific City program for the busy summer season. They've joined forces with Stimulus Coffee + Bakery in the north Oregon coast town to offer free java for a pack full o' beach debris.

It all started July 1. As of now, drop by Stimulus Coffee + Bakery and ask for a trash bag.

“While you're enjoying the surf and sand, take the time to pick up any trash you see along the way,” said organizers. “Afterwards, drop your trash back at Stimulus and receive a coupon for a free small coffee as a thank you for your efforts.”

The coffee shop is at 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr, Pacific City.

“It takes a village to be stewards of our public beaches, and by lending a hand to pick up trash you become part of that community,” Visit Tillamook Coast said.

The agency is adding a host of guided hikes through what will be the Salmonberry Trail – the elaborate trail system that's being completed from Tillamook up through the county's northern edges and well into the Oregon Coast Range. It is not yet open to the public, but Tillamook County Visitors Association (TCVA) is offering some guide hikes through the area on a couple of dates this summer.

They happen in July and August and are of different lengths, starting out at Wheeler.

“You'll learn more about the history and ecology of the area. Guides will also provide updates on the progress of the trail and how you can help make the dream a reality,” TCVA said.

They're put together with a partnership between the TCVA, the Salmonberry Trail Foundation and Tillamook County Wellness.

The dates are:

Sunday, July 28 at 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. starting out at Wheeler Station. The longer hike on July 28 is from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The other hikes are on August 28 – both from Wheeler Station – and with the same start times.

With these unique outings, you're wandering the trail's picturesque rail lines and along one of the more anticipated features of the Oregon coast to as yet be finished. Essentially, it's like a private preview.

The hikes go over five miles, so be sure to get the right hiking gear. Also, dogs are not allowed on these trips. “This policy is in place because we traverse and border private properties where domestic animals may roam freely, and wildlife is common along the trail,” said TCVA.

You'll need to reserve your spots. See the reservation site.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

