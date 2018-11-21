Officials: Oregon Coast's Green Friday, Crabbing / Clamming Report

Published 11/21/2018 at 4:29 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – State officials are touting nature this holiday weekend along the entire length of the Oregon coast. You get a free pass at clamming, crabbing and parking at state park beaches, and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has some decent news for those looking to grab some live seafood.

ODFW, like Oregon State Parks and Recreation, is pushing its Black Friday program of getting outside. Washington state parks have a similar concept, but here it’s called Green Friday. All state parks that normally charge parking lot fees are free on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving – November 23 and 24. On the Oregon coast, that includes Fort Stevens State Park and Fogarty Beach near Depoe Bay, among others.

ODFW, however, is allowing free fishing, crabbing or clamming anywhere in the state. It’s called Free Fishing Days in Oregon.

“You don’t need a license or tag to fish, crab or clam anywhere in the state open to fishing/crabbing/clamming,” the agency said in a press release. “Remember, all other rules and regulations apply.”

Razor clamming is closed from Seaside to the mouth of the Columbia River due to conservation efforts.

Everywhere else is open, but this doesn’t mean razor clamming is easy right about now.

“Given the lower than average abundances of razor clams on popular beaches, harvesters will need to actively pound the sand for razor clams to show,” ODFW said. “Harvesters should plan to be on the harvest area at least two hours before low tide and focus on sections of the beach that show exposed sand bars as these areas could have more clams showing than other areas.”

Crabbing for Dungeness is good along the Oregon coast, ODFW reports. Crabs are filling out their shells quite nicely with good quality meat, while most bays are reporting variable catch success. The southern coast has had some better numbers than up north, such as at Charleston and Coos Bay.

“Crabbing in the autumn and winter can be fun and rewarding,” ODFW said. “The next two to three months are often considered the best time of year for crabbing.”

Red Rock crab is another big catch right now along coastal estuaries. You can keep up to 24 Red Rock crabs of any size or sex. European green crab are also a hit these days.

Currently, recreational ocean crabbing is closed (but opening up on December 1). Also, the area from rom Cape Blanco to the California Border is closed to crabbing in the bays, estuaries, beaches, tidepools, piers, and jetties due to domoic acid. Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















