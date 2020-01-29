Oregon's Tillamook Coast and State Preservation Office Announce Grants, Criteria

Published 01/29/2020 at 6:10 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Tillamook, Oregon) – Oregon’s Visit Tillamook Coast agency just announced its extensive funding grants for tourism-related projects along the north Oregon coast, while state officials have released their grant dollar numbers and criteria for preservation and restoration projects.

Each year, the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (Visit Tillamook Coast) provides $100,000 in grant funding for tourism-related projects. This year, the organization received 23 applications totaling nearly $180,000. The applications were carefully reviewed, scored and ranked by the board of directors of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. Thirteen of the applicants received full or partial funding, for a total of $100,299.

Recipients include Food Roots, North County Recreation District, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership Explore Nature Series, Tillamook History Alliance, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, Garibaldi Maritime Museum, Friends of Netarts Bay (WEBS), Lower Nehalem Valley Trust, Kiawanda Community Center, Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation, Art Accelerated and Three Arch Inn.

“Grant submissions included a wide variety of projects, and with so many submissions - more than ever for a single grant round - much discussion took place in the decisions to award funding,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. “We would liked to have given every applicant funding to do their projects; however, we are encouraging organizations to re-apply when the 2021 grant round opens later this year.”

Since 2015, Tillamook Coast Visitors Association has awarded more than $500,000 in funding to county businesses and organizations.

Along the coast and the rest of the state, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and the State Historic Preservation Office has announced what it has available for historical preservation and archaeology projects. The office’s annual grants fund up to $20,000 in matching funds for preservation projects.

The Preserving Oregon Grants fund preservation of historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Work may include non-maintenance preservation like window repair, roof work, foundation projects, plumbing, and electrical needs. Recently funded projects include preservation of the Odd Fellows Building in Astoria, Butte Creek Mill in Eagle Point, the Grand Ronde Depot Building, the Fort Stevens Guard House, the Carnegie Library in Gresham, the SP&S Locomotive in Portland, the Brunk House in Polk County, the Watts House in Scappoose, the Triangle Lake Round Barn in Lane County, the Long Branch Building in Weston, and the analysis of the Britt Gardens archaeological investigations by Southern Oregon University.

The Diamonds in the Rough Grants help restore or reconstruct the facades of buildings that have been heavily altered over the years. These grants return buildings to their historic appearance and potentially qualify them for historic register designation (local or national). Recent façade projects have taken place in Astoria, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Klamath Falls, Portland, and Sheridan.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. A free grant workshop specific to these grant programs and how to use the online grant application will be offered.

February 10, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. for Diamonds in the Rough building façade projects.

February 10, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants historic property projects.

February 14, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants archaeology projects.



They will be available in person or as a webinar. Recorded trainings and tips are also online.

To learn more about the grants and workshops visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.

Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted